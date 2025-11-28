A staff member at Sterns at a shopping centre in the Eastern Cape performed an energetic dance to an award-winning singer's song to promote Black Friday deals

The dance routine cleverly highlighted the jewellery store's biggest deals, which included a massive discount on selected diamonds and a range of watches

Many social media users praised the performance, adding that the playful choreography enticed them to open their wallets

Sterns employees found a fun way to advertise their Black Friday deals. Images: Jeff Denlea / Pexels, @greenacresshoppingcntr / TikTok

An employee at Sterns grabbed the online audience's attention with a lively dance to the multi-award-winning singer Beyoncé's classic hit, Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It). His upbeat performance in front of his colleagues wasn't just for fun, but a creative way to spotlight the jewellery store's massive Black Friday deal.

On 24 November, 2025, Greenacres Shopping Centre in Gqeberha uploaded the video to TikTok to let people know that shoppers and jewellery lovers could enjoy a whopping 75% off diamonds and buy-one-get-one-free watches.

The Sterns employee pulled out the classic moves seen in the megastar's music video, punching down at the floor and turning his hand to show off an imaginary ring. The coworkers featured in the video held a straight face as the man performed his comical antics.

Internet enjoys Black Friday jewellery advertisement

Hundreds of members of the online community took to the comment section with laughter and shared how the TikTok video amused them. One social media user jokingly said that one of the employees deserved 'a 75% bonus' after they saw the performance on their For You Pages.

The online crowd was thoroughly entertained by the Sterns employee's Beyoncé-inspired dance moves. Image: Tim Robberts

@gooplas_gooplas chuckled and said:

"The dude with the afro, why is he holding the smile? He knows he wants to burst out with laughter."

An enthusiastic @zeeblah wondered in the comment section:

"Which mall is he at? I want us to dance together."

@kimbaadjies was amused and wrote:

"Best advertising ever."

@fifilaa89 laughed and told people on the internet:

"I just sent this to my hubby because I want another ring. If he still loves me, he should put another ring on it."

An entertained @ruthy_015 remarked in the comments:

"I'm guessing they chose the most impossible person to dance, the one who's always the joker, because wow."

@user5612071428353 added under the post:

"Do you have watches on sale? As for the ring, sorry, I'm never getting married."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Greenacres Shopping Centre's account below:

