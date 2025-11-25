A TikTok creator’s reaction to a suspiciously cheap "Pro Max" phone listing sparked widespread amusement and concern online

A young South African woman has sparked laughter and concern online after questioning a suspiciously cheap smartphone listed as a "16 Pro Max" on a popular shopping app.

A woman in South Africa was shocked over an iPhone Black Friday deal on a shopping app and showed it off. Image: @melethu.gogo

Source: TikTok

The alleged device, priced at just R1,099, immediately raised red flags, prompting her to share her confusion and amusement with TikTok viewers.

In the clip, the woman who goes under the TikTok handle @melethu.gogo openly wondered how the advertised model could possibly be genuine. She went on to say the following:

"What is this 16 Pro Max? It looks like a 14."

She then zoomed in on the phone’s design. @melethu.gogo then pointed out the biggest giveaway, there was no Apple logo on the back. Her disbelief only grew as she continued scrolling through the page.

"Why is it R1 000?" She asked in shock, laughing at the idea that a flagship Apple device could ever retail for such a low price.

@melethu.gogo told viewers she was browsing for Black Friday deals that would be taking place on 28 November across the nation when she came across the sketchy listing. The more she inspected it, the more she realised something wasn’t right.

"And this fraud, fraud… R1 099 and an iPhone?" she joked while bursting into laughter.

The video quickly went viral on social media since it was uploaded on 24 November 2025 on TikTok by @melethu.gogo, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

The content creator @melethu.gogo then issued a playful request to the public, saying:

"Can somebody who bought this phone just do an unboxing and check the camera quality? We just wanna see and test something."

Her lighthearted take on the situation served as a reminder to buyers to stay alert during online sales and double-check deals that seem too good to be true.

Watch the video below:

