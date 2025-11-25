“It’s Not an iPhone”: South African Woman Warns About Suspicious R1,000 ‘Pro Max’ Black Friday Deal
- A TikTok creator’s reaction to a suspiciously cheap "Pro Max" phone listing sparked widespread amusement and concern online
- The woman’s detailed observations about the device raised questions about its authenticity, drawing massive engagement from viewers
- Her playful request to the public added to the viral moment while reminding shoppers to stay cautious during major sale periods
A young South African woman has sparked laughter and concern online after questioning a suspiciously cheap smartphone listed as a "16 Pro Max" on a popular shopping app.
The alleged device, priced at just R1,099, immediately raised red flags, prompting her to share her confusion and amusement with TikTok viewers.
In the clip, the woman who goes under the TikTok handle @melethu.gogo openly wondered how the advertised model could possibly be genuine. She went on to say the following:
"What is this 16 Pro Max? It looks like a 14."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She then zoomed in on the phone’s design. @melethu.gogo then pointed out the biggest giveaway, there was no Apple logo on the back. Her disbelief only grew as she continued scrolling through the page.
"Why is it R1 000?" She asked in shock, laughing at the idea that a flagship Apple device could ever retail for such a low price.
@melethu.gogo told viewers she was browsing for Black Friday deals that would be taking place on 28 November across the nation when she came across the sketchy listing. The more she inspected it, the more she realised something wasn’t right.
"And this fraud, fraud… R1 099 and an iPhone?" she joked while bursting into laughter.
The video quickly went viral on social media since it was uploaded on 24 November 2025 on TikTok by @melethu.gogo, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
The content creator @melethu.gogo then issued a playful request to the public, saying:
"Can somebody who bought this phone just do an unboxing and check the camera quality? We just wanna see and test something."
Her lighthearted take on the situation served as a reminder to buyers to stay alert during online sales and double-check deals that seem too good to be true.
Watch the video below:
More on Black Friday deals in South Africa
- Briefly News reported that starting university can be daunting, especially with expenses, but Makro is providing some wiggle room during Black Friday. The South African superstore's November sale could be the saving grace for matriculants looking forward to starting higher education.
- A woman’s video highlighting the seemingly minor savings offered by a major grocery retailer ignited a passionate debate about food inflation in South Africa.
- In a post on X by @pmcafrica, a crowd of people showed up at Soshanguve Mall on Black Friday.
- Makro got ahead of the annual end-of-year budgeting headache with perfectly-timed Black Friday deals on groceries. With the festive season less than a month away, more gatherings mean more money spent on groceries, but not when shopping with Makro.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za