A mall opening in one of South Africa's biggest townships, Soshanguve, was busy following the launch of a new mall

South Africans were amazed by TikTok videos showing the massive crowd that showed up to the opening of a shopping space

Popular South African influencers also drew a crowd in videos of them getting swamped by fans all over social media

The Soshanguve area was abuzz following the opening of a new mall. KG, and an influencer known for randomly giving strangers big prices in money, showed up, and he drew quite the crowd to the new mall.

Soshanguve Mall's opening was a big deal for residents, now within walking distance to most stores. Image: @pmcafrica / X / @soshanguve_mall / TikTok

TikTok videos showing people at the mall received thousands of likes. Many online users were surprised by how eager people in one of South Africa's biggest townships were for a new mall.

In a post on X by @pmcafrica, a crowd of people showed up at Soshanguve Mall on Black Friday. A crowd gravitated towards the opening of the new mall. Other videos showed people following popular TikTok influencer KG, who is known for being a Good Samaritan.

Menlyn Mall was the Soshanguve residents' go-to mall before the new one opened on 21 November 2025. Image: TheGift777

Many people thought that the video of the Soshanguve mall opening was unbelievable. Watch the video of people going to the new shopping centre and read people's comments below:

@mopz was concerned about security in Soshanguve:

"Ke sure we need SANDF as security personnel at it."

ser888226529785 was impressed that the mall was finished:

"👏At least THIS time 🕞🕓⏱️⏰⏲️⌚, the contractors finished their JOB👌 ..No one ATE the money. Thanks to the person WHO was operating the TENDER🙏"

CKH was amused by the people at the mall for the first time:

"Happiness will never be removed in South Africa 😂"

@akaDK#####🤙✌️ applauded the Mzansi spirit:

"SA is a happy people's place, give us a place and we'll make the most out of it."

Shangos explained why the mall's opening was big to Soshangive:

"I am a resident of Soshanguve. I have not been to the mall yet, but I'm so impressed only by these videos. We are super happy, thanks for taking us seriously, we no longer have to go to Menlyn, thank you 😊"

basolang_1 added:

"They are celebrating because they will just walk to go and buy groceries, and jobs were created."

kunjalo supported the mall's opening:

"Look after this mall, it provided jobs for us, business for others."

@Bizlifestyle4 said:

"Black Friday came early mos."

@TathametM was amazed:

"Holy wow, you would think that it's a march if this didn't have a caption."

@Mag1do said:

"This shows that there’s money in our townships, we just don’t know how to extract and organise it accordingly for our own benefit."

