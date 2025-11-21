A German woman shared what it's like dating a South African man, bringing up how much they socialise

The woman joked about all of the family gatherings you have to attend all the time

South Africans agreed with her, welcoming her to the culture and saying they're proud of their close-knit families

A woman shared what she has to deal with after dating a South African man. Images: @ili_lebo

A woman from Germany, who shares videos about dating a South African man, posted a video on 13 November 2025 explaining one of the things she's experienced as a German person dating a South African man. She said:

"Dating a South African man, you get to know his family, his relatives, even his distant relatives, all in a short while. Why? Because there are four brides every weekend, 14 birthdays every week, family reunions several times a month, and family gatherings every other day."

The woman's observation about South African family culture was spot on. In her other videos, she shares that German people aren't as sociable as other cultures and tend to show their friendliness in a different way, which is why the constant family events came as a surprise to her.

A German woman opened up about dating a South African man. Images: @ili_lebo

Mzansi reacts to dating a SA man

Netizens reacted to the cultural differences shared in the woman's video:

@CareManqele wrote:

"Wait for December family reunions 😁😅😂 Welcome to South Africa 🇿🇦, Lili."

@Rishee said:

"Yes, and proud of it 🙏🌹🖤."

@MelvynvanWyk shared:

"😂😂😂 This is very true."

@NinaM gushed:

"🤣🤣🤣 Welcome on board, Darling ♥."

@zweli added:

"It's nice, isn't it 😂."

@tqzzz commented:

"True, well done!"

German culture vs SA culture

According to experts on Expatica, Germans place a lot of importance on greetings, and a firm handshake is the usual way to acknowledge someone, whether it’s a first meeting or a daily interaction. Their communication style, though, is quite reserved; straight to the point, sometimes in a way that can feel blunt to people from more conversational cultures. Small talk isn’t really part of everyday exchanges, which can be a big adjustment for South Africans.

Personal space also matters a great deal in Germany. People tend to keep at least an arm’s length between themselves and others, and physical touch is mostly limited to close family or friends. Even their homes show this, as most houses are small and are usually made up of just parents and children, with extended family living separately.

This is very different from South African culture, where family gatherings are frequent and extended family members often play a big role in each other's lives. The constant celebrations and family events that the TikTok user @ili_lebo mentioned in her video are a normal part of life for many South Africans.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Black Coffee and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, have been dominating headlines since going public with their relationship despite their significant age gap.

