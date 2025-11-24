South African students will soon matriculate, and Makro's Black Friday deals are catering to the outgoing class of 2025

Makro has long been a South African staple supermarket, offering some of the lowest prices on the market, and its tech section is just as impressive

Many students who will be starting their university studies in 2026 are spoiled for choice during Black Friday at Makro

Starting university can be daunting, especially with expenses, but Makro is providing some wiggle room during Black Friday. The South African superstore's November sale could be the saving grace for matriculants looking forward to starting higher education.

Makro Black Friday laptop deals come in time for matriculants headed to university. Image: Dean Hutton / Getty Images / Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Makro's Black Friday deal includes crucial gadgets for anyone entering the varsity space. The supermarket set out bargains that are guaranteed to alleviate pressure on students in need of school equipment

According to CourseMatch, university students spend an average of R28,000 on expenses outside of tuition. A big chunk will be on securing a computer to complete assignments and access digital resources often used in university.

What is the cheapest laptop at Makro?

A basic laptop on the South African market starts at R4,999, and it is one of the biggest costs for first-year students. Makro put a range of laptops on offer to suit any student's needs. Lenovo recommends that students on a budget will fare well with an Intel processor of 2.0Ghz minimum. The laptop's battery life and portability are also important, and Lenovo advises that the bigger the screen, the less time a user will have unplugged.

In addition, the memory capacity of a laptop is less of a concern, as 4 GB is the minimum, but the processor speed is most important. University students typically need a basic laptop for assignments and typing, and with Makro, they will be able to save R1,000 on the Asus Intel N100 Celeron laptop. The laptop is ideal for students who will need basic functions with 8 GB of RAM and a processing speed up to 3.4Ghz.

University students should consider their needs when laptop shopping. Image: Divinetechgirl / Pexels

Laptop deals for students extend to December

Students who may need a more powerful machine can be treated to a similar deal on Black Friday. The Asus Gaming NVIDIA GeForce is R1,000 cheaper. Makro's other laptop deals ensure buyers will save R500 on each for Black Friday for laptops with processing speeds, between 3.8-5.4 Ghz.

Even with the time limit on Black Friday, 23 November 2025, Makro ensured no one would miss out on bargains with their Festival gift catalogue, valid until 24 December. Another basic laptop ideal for students who need basic functions is the Celeron 14.1-inch Intel laptop retailing for R3,499. The festive catalogue includes two more laptops for less than R4,000 to R6,000. The sale, running until 24 December, ensures that students have time to budget and plan for their upcoming academic year.

