Makro Black Friday Laptop Deals Come in Time for Matriculants Headed to Varsity in South Africa
- South African students will soon matriculate, and Makro's Black Friday deals are catering to the outgoing class of 2025
- Makro has long been a South African staple supermarket, offering some of the lowest prices on the market, and its tech section is just as impressive
- Many students who will be starting their university studies in 2026 are spoiled for choice during Black Friday at Makro
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Starting university can be daunting, especially with expenses, but Makro is providing some wiggle room during Black Friday. The South African superstore's November sale could be the saving grace for matriculants looking forward to starting higher education.
Makro's Black Friday deal includes crucial gadgets for anyone entering the varsity space. The supermarket set out bargains that are guaranteed to alleviate pressure on students in need of school equipment
According to CourseMatch, university students spend an average of R28,000 on expenses outside of tuition. A big chunk will be on securing a computer to complete assignments and access digital resources often used in university.
Walmart in South Africa vs USA: See difference between American superstore in Johannesburg to USA version
What is the cheapest laptop at Makro?
A basic laptop on the South African market starts at R4,999, and it is one of the biggest costs for first-year students. Makro put a range of laptops on offer to suit any student's needs. Lenovo recommends that students on a budget will fare well with an Intel processor of 2.0Ghz minimum. The laptop's battery life and portability are also important, and Lenovo advises that the bigger the screen, the less time a user will have unplugged.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
In addition, the memory capacity of a laptop is less of a concern, as 4 GB is the minimum, but the processor speed is most important. University students typically need a basic laptop for assignments and typing, and with Makro, they will be able to save R1,000 on the Asus Intel N100 Celeron laptop. The laptop is ideal for students who will need basic functions with 8 GB of RAM and a processing speed up to 3.4Ghz.
Laptop deals for students extend to December
Students who may need a more powerful machine can be treated to a similar deal on Black Friday. The Asus Gaming NVIDIA GeForce is R1,000 cheaper. Makro's other laptop deals ensure buyers will save R500 on each for Black Friday for laptops with processing speeds, between 3.8-5.4 Ghz.
Even with the time limit on Black Friday, 23 November 2025, Makro ensured no one would miss out on bargains with their Festival gift catalogue, valid until 24 December. Another basic laptop ideal for students who need basic functions is the Celeron 14.1-inch Intel laptop retailing for R3,499. The festive catalogue includes two more laptops for less than R4,000 to R6,000. The sale, running until 24 December, ensures that students have time to budget and plan for their upcoming academic year.
More Briefly News stories about Makro
"Being a student is hard": University student shows what she bought with R50 sent by mom, SA touched
- A woman went viral after winning a Makro trolley dash and she made amazing picks in a video.
- South Africans were stunned by the amount of grcoeries a woman got after spending R600 at Makro.
- TikTok viewers were interested in seeing what R2,000 got a woman who shopped at Makro.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za