Makro got ahead of the annual end-of-year budgeting headache with perfectly-timed Black Friday deals on groceries. With the festive season less than a month away, more gatherings mean more money spent on groceries, but not when shopping with Makro.

South Africa's cheapest grocery store, Makro, lived up to its reputation with a focus on grocery basics. Briefly News compiled a comprehensive Makro Black Friday guide for groceries.

Makro has been a long-time favourite for bulk buying, and for Black Friday 2025, they pulled out all the stops. The supermarket, crowned as the cheapest in South Africa according to Business Tech, set out curated Black Friday deals for food and household products.

Makro's Black Friday deals for groceries include the basics: maize meal, flour, cooking oil, meat, sugar, milk and other necessary pantry fillers estimated to cost R5,379.24 per month in the national food basket. Makro's Black Friday bargains offer a bundle for pantry basics, baking flour, rice and maize meal for less than R90. Cooking oil and sugar have been notorious for rising in price, and for Makro's Black Friday, two litres of Sunpik sunflower oil is on offer for R57, less than the typical cooking oil price of R32 per litre. Milk, another necessity, is available for R90 for a carton of six litres. Makro also paid attention to fresh produce, such as 7kg of potatoes for less than R50.

What are Makro's Black Friday household deals?

Makro also included a pantry filler Black Friday deal on Cremora, Lucky Star pilchards, as well as canned baked beans and a pasta bundle deal. Aside from groceries, Makro stocked Black Friday deals on Baby Soft toilet paper, retailing at R140 and their deal on Sunlight dish soap, at three for R89, will help many households. Toothpaste at R39 for three is another deal ripe for bulk-buying. Watch a recent video of influencer KaylakimKay doing her bulk Makro run below:

Makro's uniquely South African Black Friday deals

On average, South African grocery expenses increase during the festive season. Aside from useful specials on pantry basics, Makro included sales on items that are commonly consumed during December. Meat is a staple treat during the festive season, with consumers expected to pay more in 2025 after an 11.7% increase in average meat prices. Luckily, Makro's Black Friday deals include the butchery. Ground beef and pork chops are all priced under R90. Going along with the upcoming Brraai season. Makro's a special on a bulk buy of three meat spices, which will set meat lovers right. Makro also arrange a special selection of soft drinks that are crucial at any festive gathering. Four two-litre Coca-Cola drinks are on offer for R55. For the more health-conscious 100% juice if at a special price of R20 each.

Makro's deal on a South African favourite drink, Oros, for three, at R100 shows their dedication to serving Mzansi. As the December season also calls for a lot of sweet treats, Makro stocked up national favourite treat: the Choice Assorted biscuit range at a discount. Usually retailing for R180, Choice Assorted biscuits are regarded as a treasure in many households for the festive season and will be on sale for R139. Check out and secure Makro's Black Friday deals online by clicking here.

