“He Is Tired of Waiting”: Kid Anticipates Opening Choice Assorted Biscuits, SA’s in Stitches
by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A cheeky toddler hilariously explained why it was time to open a box of biscuits, which are a favourite around the Christmas season
  • The little one confidently pointed to the Choice Assorted biscuits, showing his mom a sign that it was time to indulge in a video shared on TikTok
  • The funny clip left social media users laughing, with many noting that boys start their tricks young

Social media users were in stitches after hearing a toddler convincing his mom to open a box of biscuits
A cute boy convinced his mom why they needed to open a box of Choice Assorted biscuits. Image @gedezanyawo
Source: TikTok

Christmas traditions in Mzansi often involve family moments and snacks, with Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits being a festive staple. One toddler couldn't wait for the right time, wanting to open the box early, leading to a funny exchange with his mom.

The mom shared the clip on TikTok under her handle @gedezanyawo, and it gained massive views, reaching 844K views and 80K likes.

The little man convinces his mom

In the video, the bright toddler tells his mom it is time to open the box of Choice Assorted biscuits. With an innocent expression, he explains that it is written outside the box that they should be opened in the afternoon. Amused, the mom hilariously asks:

"Where does it say that?"

Watch the cute video below:

Mzansi loves the smart boy

The clip had over 2.1K social media users who took to the comment section in stitches. Many joked about how men start telling 'white lies' at a young age, and others reminisced about their childhood impatience with Christmas treats.

User @Precious Matse commented:

"😂😂 Taught very well. He can't wait for Christmas....😅😅😅😅 open them, please 🙏🏾."

KatlegoSathekge(Moshabi) added:

"🤣🤣🤣Abafana and lies (men and their lies).....they start at the young age 🤣."

User @First Ladyuser1309721740432F shared:

"Brilliant child 😂😂😂😂 vulani amakhekhe (open the biscuits)."

User @UncleJ🇿🇼🇬🇧 said:

"It's written in the language which only he can understand 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 vulani makeke (open the biscuits)."

User @Maulaule added:

"He is tired of waiting 😂😂."

User @SisB and LisaKay said:

"I love this age because of their lies. Entertaining lies 🤣🤣."

Source: Briefly News

Bongiwe Mati avatar

