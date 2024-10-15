An internet user took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of the price of Bakers' Choice Assorted Biscuit Range

The viral post, which reached over half a million people, showed that the popular biscuits cost R369.99

Social media users rushed to the comment section to share their disapproval of the price of the 2kg box of biscuits

People were surprised to see the price of a well-known box of biscuits. Images: Ivan Pantic / Getty Images, @bakersbiscuits / Instagram

Over the years, the rising cost of everyday items has become a familiar trend, yet it still manages to shock people when they encounter unexpected prices. An internet user recently shared their surprise upon seeing the cost of a 2kg box of biscuits.

A shockingly sweet price

X user Nhlanhla Mabaso took to his account (@_NMabaso) to share with the online community the price of a large box of Bakers' Choice Assorted Biscuit Range, a favourite snack enjoyed during the holidays.

The picture he posted showed that the biscuits cost shoppers R369.99 at a local supermarket, a price that had Nhlanhla writing in his post's caption:

"Asoze! (Never!)"

Take a look at the post below:

The price of Bakers' Choice Assorted Biscuit Range had online users raising their eyebrows. Image: @_NMabaso

Internet users are not fans of Bakers Biscuits' price

The viral post reached over half a million social media users who headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the item's steep price increase.

@Ntsoanef said to the online community:

"I always thought these were going for R50. So much money for refined carbs, excessive salt and sugar? Glad I’m not the target market."

Because the biscuits are typically eaten during the festive period, @BaeSickGuy stated:

"Christmas can miss me."

@sowazis reminded app users:

"It is 2kg, people. 1kg is roughly R190, so this is not a bad price for a 2kg."

@OlifantJNR shared their thoughts, writing:

"They can eat them on their own. We will buy flour and bake our own or support small businesses ekasi."

@AndiswaTsh expressed their opinion in the comments:

"Christmas Day will never go on without this thing."

@Mzombe humorously wrote:

"There is inflation, and there is whatever heist they are pulling here."

