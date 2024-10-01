A local shopper shared on TikTok that the price of Woolworths' sausage confused her after she got home

She thought she saved big and only had to pay R109 per pack but soon realised she was looking at the cost per kilogram

A few social media users in the comment section resonated with the woman, while others said she should have read the label properly

A woman shared that Woolies' sausage price confused her. Images: @nomat911

Source: TikTok

When items are on special, shoppers often rush to grab the deal, unaware there's more to the fine print than meets the eye. A woman excited by Woolworths' sausage special only realised she had misunderstood the price after she got home.

Sausage price confusion

A woman named Noma T, who uses the handle @nomat911 on TikTok, shared with people on the social media platform that she was upset with Woolies after buying the food items from the store.

Noma thought she was paying R109 for sausage, not realising that she was paying R109 per kilogram when the two packs she bought would still be R172 and R177.

She wrote in her caption:

"Woolies is going to be the death of me."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's confusion

Thousands of social media users headed to Noma's comment section to express their thoughts about her confusion concerning the store's item.

@mr.k35500 laughed and said:

"People who buy from Woolies usually don't bother looking at the price."

@amberhitchinson also laughed and wrote to Noma:

"It's not Woolworths' fault. You didn't read the label properly."

@nikitamyataza1 shared their shopping experience:

"This happened to me last month, and mine was R237.99. I’m still angry at them. I used Checkers Sixty60 this month. I need to heal first, and finally, you saved me."

@josman494 posted their opinion in the comment section:

"Woolworths and Clicks will continue confusing us with the prices on their shelves."

@iamvince_r told the online community:

"I understand her frustration. This has nothing to do with the meat being expensive. Rather, the expectation for customers to calculate the price or be shocked at the till. Weird market conduct."

@tsakisa1 laughed, sharing with Noma:

"At least you noticed at home. My card would have declined."

@mluleki30 jokingly stated:

"That's their trick to deceive customers. One needs a PhD to understand their pricing."

Woolies' croissant price confuses Mzansi

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a man who couldn't understand how Woolies came up with its croissant prices, showing the difference between a four-pack and an eight-pack.

Briefly News reached out to the local store to find out the reasoning behind the pricing.

