“Fool Me Once”: Young Woman Slapped With R1 500 Tax for Online Purchase

A content creator on TikTok shared that she had to pay R1 500 for the items she bought from Shein

The young woman didn't disclose what she bought but shared she used the logistics company Buffalo

Social media users in the comment section shared similar instances where they had to pay huge fees

A young woman shared how much tax she had to pay for her Shein order. Images: @bongythecontentcreator

Source: TikTok

Many online shoppers are often unaware of the significant taxes and fees that can accompany their purchases. A young woman quickly discovered she had to fork over a four-digit sum for her online order.

Online shopping tax surprise

Using the handle @bongythecontentcreator, a TikTok user named Bongy uploaded a screenshot showing app users how much she had to pay for customs after buying items from the international online marketplace Shein.

While Bongy didn't mention what she bought, she shared that she had to pay the logistics company Buffalo R1 505.24.

She wrote in her post's caption:

"Fool me once, Shein."

Take a look at the screenshot in the picture below:

A young woman shared her surprise after seeing how much tax she had to pay for her Shein order. Image: @bongythecontentcreator

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to woman's R1 500 tax amount

Thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the woman's high tax amount. Others shared how much they had to pay when they bought items online.

A curious @phathu_tshedzo_mudau wondered:

"I'm buying 24 items for R903. How much do you guys think they will tax me?"

@maloza78 shared with the online community:

"I’ve never paid more than R94 for customs fees on my Shein order."

@cuddle_b.e.a.r laughed and shared their opinion:

"You guys forget you get discounts on Shein, so the total you paid for your clothes is not the exact amount of your order. Those coupons mean nothing."

@thandie.23 shared their story of having to pay a steep tax amount:

"My order was R3 000 for two wigs. I paid R1 747 for customs. Buffalo, I still can’t breathe."

A lucky @_t.himna told app users:

"My order was R2 800, and I paid R47 for customs."

@russhahull told people online:

"I stopped buying from them. Our online shopping works out cheaper."

Woman ordered to pay R2k in customs

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African shopper who was unimpressed with the R2 000 tax import bill she had to pay for her Shein order.

The amount surprised Mzansi online users, who rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts.

Source: Briefly News