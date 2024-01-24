This man could not understand how Woolworths came up with their croissant prices, so he filmed a clip

A man got people going over the price of Woolies croissants. His video went viral and the store set the record straight.

Woolworths is a Mzansi faverouite even if some do not want to admit it. They might be boujee but they are not always the most price.

Man trips over Woolworths croissant price

TikTok user @manlikemachingz was in Woolies looking for some delicious breakfast bakes when he saw the pricing difference between a four and eight pack of croissants.

With the R10 and some change price difference between the four and eight pack, the man claimed it was a nobrainer to take the bigger pack.

Take a look:

Woolworths clears the air

Briefly News spoke to Rachel Alberts, from the Woolworths Press Office to find out what the reasoning behind this was. Turns out, it was just a generous special.

“Our bulk pack of 8 croissants were part of our Daily Difference deals last week and were on promotion with a R10 saving.”

Mzansi people share thoughts

Some people warned the man that this will only make Woolies up the price while others continued to find the humour in the situation.

Read some of the comments:

Vati said:

“Don't tell them... they will increase the 8 to R140”

Cecilia Kandei can’t deal:

“Even the price is ridiculous honestly let’s just go back to hunting and gathering honestly ”

ImKarma had the facts:

“Because they are on promo. Normal price is R96.99.”

ladyDi said:

“Those croissants are elite, probably went to private school.”

