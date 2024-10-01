A hun took to social media to showcase her wendy house, which she had purchased, and people were in awe

In the clip, she unveiled how she had it fixed, and it grabbed the attention of many online users

Netizens were impressed by the finishing touch of the babe's home and expressed their interest in the comments

Life in South Africa has become quite expensive, and many people are looking for alternative ways to survive. This young lady did just that.

A lady flexed her stunning wendy house after getting tired of renting. Image: @iam_sharlly

Woman tired of renting buys herself a wendy house

The stunner took to her social media account to showcase how she bought herself a wendy house. The TikTok user @iam_sharlly shared with her viewers that she was "tired" of renting, so she purchased her wendy house, which was secondhand for R9k, and moved it to her grandparents' place.

@iam_sharlly then unveiled her stunning place after she moved it to her grandparents' land. The clip of the hun was well received, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the babe's house in the video below:

SA claps for the woman's home

Many people thought the babe's house was stunning, and they flooded the comments section with compliments while others showed their interest.

Christina shared:

"Wow, this is beautiful. I have two wendy houses in my yard that I never considered could be a home to someone. This is teaching me to be grateful always."

He's a Preacher added:

"Congratulations Sesi . May the good Lord turn that Wendy house into Mansion. In Jesus Christ's name, amen (2 Corinthians 5:7)."

Nondumiso Vezi wrote:

"Congratulations sweetheart that Wendy's house gonna be a mension one day,Uthixo akwandisele drive big cars we all have to start somewhere."

Thando Mhlongo3 expressed:

"Congratulations, cc I didn't know that I wendy was movable."

Butterfly inquired:

"Lovely! You have plumbing and electricity? How did you get plot of land? How are the rates Genuinely asking."

BongiMofokeng commented:

"Congratulations babe you have saved a monthly rent."

Man builds wooden wendy house for R200k in TikTok video, SA inspired

Briefly News previously reported that a man in a TikTok video showed people his family home. Many people were impressed by the stunning house, which was built from scratch.

The video of the man's home received thousands of likes, and many people were curious about what went into building it. Netizens were in awe of the amazing home built on short notice. In a TikTok video, a man named @siyabu_ showed off the two-bedroom house he built for his family. The house was built in less than a month.

