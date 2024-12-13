How much do ring girls make in UFC and boxing? Earnings revealed

Ring girls are commonplace during MMA, UFC, and boxing events, keeping the crowd updated and engaged. How much do ring girls make in UFC and boxing? This article discusses the average ring girl's salary and other essential professional information.

Ring girls make a substantial income per fight. Photo: Cooper Neill and Sarah Stier (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Boxing ring girls were first introduced in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, in the 1960s. The city is also known as the world's boxing capital. Promoter Bill Miller created the idea of beautiful women in form-fitting clothing, adding extra entertainment to the match.

Ring models have since become commonplace, keeping the crowd engaged and informed of each upcoming round, along with some other roles. The expected boxing ring girls' earnings is considered substantial for sporadic work, with the value depending on a variety of factors.

How much do ring girls make in UFC and boxing?

According to Sports Brief the average income for a UFC ring girl is an estimated $5,000 per event and an estimated $1,000 match fee. What ring girls make per fight may vary depending on experience, social media presence, promotion company, and endorsement deals.

Who is the highest-paid ring girl?

Who is the richest ring girl? According to various online reports, Arianny Celeste is the highest-paid ring girl. Having been in the industry for over 15 years, her accolades include being featured in Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and Playboy.

In 2010, Sports Illustrated named Arianny as 'Lady of the Day', and Maxim named her 'The Hottest UFC Octagon Girl' in the same year. Various reports state that Arianny Celeste's salary is reportedly $1 million annually.

Ring girls get paid an estimated $5,000 per event and a $1,000 match fee. Photo: Sarah Stier (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Income comparison

American ring girl and model Brittney Palmer is another ring model with an impressive career from 2007 to 2023 and won 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' at the MMA Awards six times. Brittney Palmer's salary was reported in the same Sports Brief article as $30,000.00.

Do ring girls make more than fighters?

According to a March 2023 article from Fight Sports, YouTuber-turned-amateur-boxer Jake Paul, who recently beat Mike Tyson in a fight via unanimous decision, claimed in an interview with Chael Sonnen that some Octagon girls earn more than UFC fighters.

However, this comment remains unfounded. Popular Octagon girl Luciana Andrade dismissed these claims during an interview on The MMA Hour posted to YouTube in March 2023, mentioning the number of ring girls located globally associated with her:

'We have 14 girls across the globe and some girls work a few times a year because we don’t have international fights with the same frequency we have in the US.'

Luciana further elaborated on how the frequency of available work does not allow for a higher income than fighters, saying:

'Let’s talk about the US girls. You work once or twice a month if you’re lucky. Do you think we would be making more money than the fighters, the broadcasters, and the commentators? It’s just crazy to me that people still think that’s true. We get so much hate whenever a fighter says something like that.'

The profession sees models wear varying themed outfits, such as UFC Octagon Girl Ariadna Videl-Cedano pictured in a costume designed by Marina Toybina. Photo: Chris Unger (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Additional information

UFC, boxing, and MMA ring girls may earn a substantial income per match, but what else does the job entail? Here is other helpful information to know about the sought-after profession.

What do ring girls do?

Ring models walk around the ring between match rounds to inform the audience what is next. They hold up sizeable numbered cards to indicate the upcoming round and are frequently seen at UFC, MMA, and boxing events.

How can you become a ring girl?

Here are some factors to consider when working on how to become a UFC ring girl:

Good physical fitness: A fit physique is one of the main requirements for the profession, as models are expected to wear form-fitting clothing. Focus on regular exercise and healthy eating to achieve or maintain a healthy physique.

A fit physique is one of the main requirements for the profession, as models are expected to wear form-fitting clothing. Focus on regular exercise and healthy eating to achieve or maintain a healthy physique. Prior modelling experience: Having former experience in the modelling world helps you get your foot in the door. Many ring girls have existing modelling experience, which benefits them during the job.

Having former experience in the modelling world helps you get your foot in the door. Many ring girls have existing modelling experience, which benefits them during the job. Reaching out to the relevant agencies: Depending on where you are based, there may be ring girl agencies for you to contact online or in person. Do adequate research to determine whether there are any agencies within your area or online.

Depending on where you are based, there may be ring girl agencies for you to contact online or in person. Do adequate research to determine whether there are any agencies within your area or online. Networking within the industry: Attending combat sports events is ideal for mingling and networking with connected individuals. Speaking to other ring girls, in particular, will help you connect with the relevant people and get more direct information on the job.

Benefits of the profession include substantial pay and exposure to the entertainment world. Photo: Anthony Dibon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Benefits of being a ring girl

If you are still unsure whether being a ring model is the right profession for you, here are some benefits to the career:

Entertainment access: Being a ring girl at these dangerous sports events brings you close to public figures, opening the door for another potential job within the entertainment industry.

Being a ring girl at these dangerous sports events brings you close to public figures, opening the door for another potential job within the entertainment industry. Modelling experience: Whether you already have modelling experience or are just starting in the industry, becoming a ring model significantly furthers your career due to its high visibility and exposure.

Whether you already have modelling experience or are just starting in the industry, becoming a ring model significantly furthers your career due to its high visibility and exposure. Public recognition: Working within an industry that is so public helps you to get your name out there, and working for certain brands helps you gather more public recognition, which may boost your career within the industry.

Working within an industry that is so public helps you to get your name out there, and working for certain brands helps you gather more public recognition, which may boost your career within the industry. Travel opportunities: The career may allow you to travel nationally and internationally, exposing you to new places, people, cultures, and potentially other jobs within the profession worldwide.

The career may allow you to travel nationally and internationally, exposing you to new places, people, cultures, and potentially other jobs within the profession worldwide. Substantial income: You may achieve your desired salary if you have enough experience and gain fame within the industry. A growing social media presence can also increase your income by working with major brands and endorsement deals.

Answering the question 'How much do ring girls make?', the expected pay is a few thousand dollars per event. However, the value differs based on various factors, including experience and endorsements.

