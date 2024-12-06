A 'Haibo!' moment goes viral as a woman discovers her Le Creuset pots got an unexpected steel wool scrub

The video shows how mixing up Hart pots with luxury cookware led to some serious scratches

South Africans couldn't help but laugh while sharing their household cleaning mix-ups

A set of stainless steel pots gets a beating after a helper uses steel wool to give them a polish. Image: Hand in a Restaurant Kitchen CloseUp Side View and @omhle_45 Source Getty Images and TikTok

Haibo! A woman's painful reaction to her damaged Le Creuset pots has captured Mzansi's attention.

The video, shared by @omhle_45, shows premium cookware with fresh steel wool scratches, turning what should've been regular cleaning into a viral moment.

Understanding the Hart-Le Creuset mix-up

Unlike Hart pots, which are all about steel wool, Le Creuset cookware is built differently.

The helper's effort to make these pots sparkle like regular ones left some visible scratches. This only led to jokes about buying beautiful pots that don't need that steel wool shine on. It was not the look these luxury pots were meant to show off.

The incident got everyone talking about how those who flex their cookware sets should probably give their helpers a heads-up about different pot types. These fancy pots, which cost well over a few thousand rands, are meant to keep their shine without the steel wool treatment.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi shares similar tales

The comments section erupted with relatable stories and advice on how to train helpers to clean stainless steel cookware.

Rorisang Mpembe shared:

"Reminds me of a helper we once had who did the same to my mom's AMC pots. Moghel didn't even say hi to us. She glanced at her pots, screamed why and started crying."

Carol S Adams pointed out:

"Guys do you realise that when you're an employer, you also have the duty to train who you hire?"

Khosi🇿🇦 joked:

"I've had my Le Morgan pots for 10 years now. Still in good condition and doesn't need steel wooling because the R12K comes with free shining 😂😂"

xolee explained:

"Those are stainless steel Le Creuset guys. She just scratched them real bad with the steel wool. Askis shem whoever it was didn't know."

sinazo_official advised:

"Training is important bakithy. Train your staff for a week atleast."

Affordable options available

Recently, Briefly News reported on a content creator who wowed South Africa with affordable stainless steel pots she found at Checkers for just R1,200.

The influencer proved you can find durable cookware without breaking the bank.

