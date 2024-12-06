A South African woman shared a heartbreaking video of her car being repossessed on the freeway

The devastated woman captured the emotional moment, that garnered over 794,000 views on social media

Netizens are divided between shock over the repossession location and offering warm words of comfort in the comments section

A woman shared a video of her car getting repossessed. Image: @vuyo_siyikili

Imagine cruising down the freeway in your car and suddenly, things take a turn.

Woman says goodbye to Suzuki Swift

A Mzansi woman unexpecting said goodbye to her Suzuki Swift in the middle of traffic when the bank tracked her down to repossess it.

She recorded the vehicle being towed away and shared the video on her TikTok account @vuyo_siyikili. The caption says: "I can't breathe."

Car clip gains traction on TikTok

The clip shows the truck loading her car in full view of passing motorists. No wonder it blew up with over 794k views in just a day! The clip sheds light on the pressures of financial obligations and the impact they can have on everyday lives.

Watch the video below:

Folks from all over Mzansi were sending virtual hugs, sharing their car experiences, and encouraging her to stay strong.

See some reactions below:

@Glance asked:

"Chomi so you couldn't afford instalment ya Suzuki Swift? 😭😭"

@iamwoma said:

"Now gather R40k and go buy it back before they take it to auction."

@keitu asked:

"Why did they take it on the freeway? In fact how did they know you there? Entlek why did you stop? 😭😭😭"

@Boitumelo_Unique commented:

"You have 10 days before auctions. You can get it if you have the money."

@SandileTheReal wrote:

"I’ve never seen this before on the highway."

@Hloni Cele posted:

"Financial education is very important. Some people need to understand that there's a difference between affording and qualifying."

@Mvello mentioned:

"They called first. You probably ignored them. Kodwa you’ll bounce back."

@Zama added:

"You will drive your SUV on the same free way that your car was repossessed on. I speak life in your current situation. You will bounce back."

