Grocery Haul: Woman Shows Video of What R3k at Checkers Got Her in 2024

A local woman shared a video of the grocery items she bought for R3 000 while shopping at Checkers

The shopper bought fruits, vegetables, cooldrinks and other grocery items one tends to buy

Some members of the online community felt that they could have gotten more for less from other supermarkets

A South African woman showed what she bought at Checkers for R3 000. Images: Odwa Mzuzu

In this challenging economy, many people struggle to fill their kitchen cupboards as the rising cost of living makes groceries increasingly expensive. Amidst this reality, a woman shared a display of all the groceries she bought for thousands of rands at a local supermarket, sparking mixed reactions online.

R3k Checkers groceries haul

Johannesburg-based content creator Odwa Mzuzu uploaded a reel on Facebook showing people what she bought at Checkers for a whopping R3 000.

The groceries, which included fruit and vegetables, sweet treats, cooldrinks, dairy products, cereals and condiments, to name a few, filled her kitchen counter. While it may be a lot to some, the quantity didn't necessarily match the cost in Odwa's eyes.

The frazzled woman wrote:

"Yoh, sana!"

Watch the video below:

SA side-eyes R3k Checkers grocery haul

Several local shoppers expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. Some felt they could have spent less for the same amount of groceries at other supermarkets.

A saddened Confidence Mangwenya Nkosi Kpg stated:

"Life is so expensive."

Inspired by what they had seen, Lulu Maja said to Odwa:

"My lady, I want to afford things like you one day. If I could just afford to buy a refrigerator."

Thandiswa Lengisi told social media users:

"That’s why I stopped shopping at Checkers. They are expensive."

Kagiso Mamogobo jokingly said:

"In this economy, I will eat when I'm shaking."

Ntokozo MaSmith advised Odwa:

"Start by removing the fizzy drinks, sisi. We really don’t need them. They are such an unhealthy waste of money. Getting off them is hard, but it’s doable."

MissBee Bee wrote in the comment section:

"I could've gotten all that at Shoprite for R1 500."

