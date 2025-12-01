Flying Fish's Surprisingly Good Sets in an Axis Aviation Lanseria hangar highlighted MixMag's Artists to Watch for 2025, Omagoqa

The DJ group, composed of Ma_A, KB, and Chase, were the final, electrifying act, following an impressive set by Oscar Mbo

The trio took to the stage and shared the deck as one mind to bring Flying Fish's Surprisingly Good Sets event to greater heights

Briefly News spotted three DJs of Omagoqa who commanded the Flying Fish stage at the Axis Aviation Lanseria hangar on 29 November 2025. They served as the cherry on top of a stellar lineup, which included Oscar Mbo, who took attendees on a captivating flight through South African electromusic.

Omogoqa headline Flying Fish concert at a Lanesria Airport hangar. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Omagoqa's show-stopping set was a masterful display of co-pilots steering the Flying Fish audience into musical bliss. The friends, Andile Mazibuko (Ma_A), Franco Makhathini (KB), and Njabulo Sibiya (Chase), shared obvious musical chemistry as they seamlessly synchronised on a single deck.

Flying Fish’s concert at Axis Aviation was a fitting venue for local DJs to showcase their prowess. Oscar Mbo was part of the talent, and he delivered a standout performance, enthralling the crowd with three-step and various other electro music variations that kept the dance floor packed throughout his one-hour-long set. Oscar Mbo perfectly warmed up the audience for Omagoqa's spectacular closing show.

Oscar Mbo at Flying Fish's Surprisingly Good Sets. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

3 DJs at Flying Fish event work as one

In a video shared on TikTok, Omagoqa flawlessly handled a beat transition as a single unit. All three had their hands on the decks to deliver an epic, perfectly timed beat drop. They embodied the spirit of the Flying Fish's Surprisingly Good Sets, bouncing energy off each other to create a dynamic and organic set that mesmerised the crowd. Watch their performance below:

What happened at Flying Fish's Surprisingly Good Sets?

The unique aviation venue near Lanseria International Airport provided the perfect backdrop for Flying Fish’s concert, with a DJ line-up revealed on the day of, aptly named Suprisingly Good Sets. Attendees were chauffeured by shuttle from Fourways Mall to Lanseria. Between the sets, concert-goers were spoilt for choice with a drinks menu all featuring Flying Fish. Watch a video by content creator @bheeposh shared snippets of Flying Fish's Surprisingly Good Sets below:

Surprisingly Good Sets by Flying Fish consistently highlighted the freshest talent in the DJ scene. An amapiano set by DJ Jade T, a Johannesburg-based musician and content creator, kicked off the lineup. Somnyanama followed her act with his deep and captivating Afro-house and Deep House set, which preceded Oscar Mbo and the final headliners, Omogoqa.

Other Briefly News stories about DJs

Source: Briefly News