Game Black Friday sales for Black Friday were curated to make things a bit easier for South Africans to shop towards the end of the year

A happy customer took to TikTok, highlighting Game's specials running throughout November

Game's official sales catalogue showed their Black Friday was set to cater to the public, with the sale running until 1 December 2025

One of South Africa's biggest retail stores, Game, organised a worthwhile Black Friday sale. The supermarket store put the average South African pantry on special for the month of sales.

Game Black Friday deals for groceries impressed customers. Image: Nadine Hutton

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok creator impressed by the sale plugged others with photos of the bargains. Game's Black Friday catalogue spanned various household items.

Game's first Black Friday specials are up to 50% off. The deals are also available online and range from basics to nice-to-have pantry specials. Game's best picks highlighted 10kg of maize for R96, 2kg of sugar for R39.99 and three bottles of fizzy drinks for R40. In addition, Game had Black Friday categories including Essentials for less and Bundle deals, which include bargains such as five soup packs for R30. Game's Bulk and Save deals are also handy on Black Friday, ahead of the festive season.

Game's Black Friday looks worthwhile to SA

A Game shopper amassed 1.5 million views after showing people that worthwhile deals are available during Black Friday. TikToker Nhlanhla Khumalo highlighted that Game covered many basics, including a special on 2kg Tastic rice, for only R34.99. Game also has Oros for R100 for three bottles. The content creators showed even more deals, including washing powder at two for R160. Cartons of milk were on sale for R89.99 for six litres. See photos of TikTokker Nhlanhla's Game Black Friday highlights:

There are also some baby products in Game's Snuggle to Savings category for sales on diapers, as well as baby food and a coupon for baby items. Game's current Black Friday sale is only an early taste of what they have in store on official Black Friday day, 28 November 2025.

Game's Black Friday special includes baby product deals. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

When is Game's Black Friday in 2025?

28 November 2025 will be a big day as Game's official Black Friday will go live at midnight online. After looking at the current Black Friday specials starting on 25 November 2025, they will be worth it.

Aside from household shopping at lower prices for Black Friday, Game also stocked up on their End-of-season sale, which includes electronics and appliances. Some amazing deals include a Lenovo i3 laptop that was marked down from R8,999 to R5,250. A Helvatica stainless steel kettle was marked down by 50% from R799 to R419. Games' official Black Friday on 28 November will include furniture, toys, and groceries.

