The arrival of Walmart in South Africa caused quite a stir on social media, as many have been discussing the store's opening

The American superstore opened two branches in South Africa, as well as a delivery app, which promises customers quick online orders for groceries

A TikTok content creator recently posted a comparison of Walmart prices versus Checkers Sixty60, which is a beloved South African staple

Walmart arrived in South Africa, opening stores in Roodepoort as well as Fourways, Johannesburg. The American superstore giant launched its delivery app, which promises delivery within an hour starting on its opening day.

The Walmart delivery app launched on the American superstore's official opening day. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

An avid shopper took to TikTok and posted a comparison between Checkers Sixty60 and Walmart's delivery app. South Africans shared their thoughts on the launch of the Walmart delivery app.

In a TikTok post, @unbox_the_fun compared CheckersSixty 60 and Walmart delivery apps. The TikTokker focused on prices, looking at some basics. There was a R2 difference between Blue Ribbon white sliced bread at 700 g. Next, the creator compared the price of 2L of Fanta cold drink and Doritos, and it was a 1 Rand difference.

Briefly News reported on Walmart's opening at Clearwater Mall, and they highlighted that the delivery app has the same prices as their in-store items. The app also delivers within a five-kilometre radius of either of its stores in Clearwater or Fourways Mall.

Walmart announced its grocery delivery service for the Roodepoort and Fourways area. Image: Unbox_the_fun / TikTok

Source: Original

South Africa discusses Walmart vs Checkers delivery app

Many people pointed out that Walmart had a lot of South African products. Online users said that they want to get more access to American brands. During the launch, Walmart told Briefly News that 30-40% of their products would be in rotation to see what products South Africans like. The superstore plans to experiment with various brands, including American ones, depending on how customers react. See the photos comparing the Walmart app to Checkers Sixty 60:

💕👑QUEEN LESLEY💕👑 commented:

"Walmart is supposed to be selling us American products; we have enough stores selling us South African products."

𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘬𝘪𝘦 also wanted more American brands:

"So what’s the difference between checkers and Walmart, not talking about the prices, but the items?"

mmasamo shared her honest thoughts:

"No hard feelings, Walmart and as a proudly South African I welcome you 🤗 and congratulations 🎉👏, but I don't see any difference 🤟💜"

JPN762✝️ also wanted more American products at Walmart:

"Same story at Amazon South Africa. Nothing different. Thought we'd be getting imported goods here, but they're just selling our own products. In that case, it's just another store."

tommmm noticed the small difference in prices:

"Are people really fighting about R1🤔🫢"

user3703753948295 said :

"Shoprite would show Walmart flames🔥🤣"

67 received hundreds of likes after sharing:

"POV South Africans: We want Crumbl, Wing Stop and Popeyes."

Other Briefly News stories about grocery hauls

Source: Briefly News