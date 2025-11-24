A woman in Cape Town pointed people in the direction of dairy products sold at half the price seen in stores

She provided the address of the store and compared the retail prices to the discounted prices

Social media users thanked the woman for the plug and hoped to visit the factory when they had a chance

A woman saved just over R500 on dairy products, impressing people online.

Micro content creator Still at Home plugged Capetonians with a 50% off deal on dairy products "in Cyril's economy." The woman revealed that she took a trip to the Fair Cape Factory shop in Killarney Gardens, which intrigued local social media users.

Still at Home uploaded the post on TikTok, showing the online audience the retail prices compared to the discounted ones.

Product Retail price Discounted price Woolworths' cartoon-character drinking yoghurt R41.99 each R15 each Fair Cape's yoghurt R22.99 per pack R12.30 per pack Vida e Caffè's sweetened drinks R21.99 each R13.95 each Rhodes' 200ml juice R59.99 per pack R39 per pack Woolworths' small yoghurts R35 per six pack R22 for two-and-a-half six packs Fair Cape's smoothies R21.99 each R12.95 each Woolworths' fresh custard tubs R39.99 each R12 each

The woman behind the account shared that she saved R504.45 by shopping for the discounted items.

Dairy products pique people's interests

Several members of the online community gathered in the comment section, intrigued and asking questions about what the store had to offer.

The online crowd seemed to be interested in the specials.

An appreciative @evedipuo thanked the content creator for the plug and wondered:

"Genuine question because I want to go, how are the expiry dates?"

Still at Home replied to the TikTok user with their experience of the store, writing:

"It varies, so you need to check before you take. The Woolies stuff has about one or two weeks before expiry, while the other products have longer shelf lives. But some things can even be less than a week."

@thamsanqa_rsa shared with people on the internet:

"I used to frequent the Fair Cape Factory shop in 2012 when I was staying in Dunoon. Their expensive custard used to be R12 for a 500ml. I really loved it. I must check them out again."

@swaggittarius001 added their opinion in the comment section:

"Good deals, but these are all ultra-processed. So much sugar, fat, and additives. We pay for it with our health in the long run."

@majesty_danelle, who didn't live in the area but was interested in the deals, wrote to Still at Home:

"Ma'am, can you please be a runner for us who are not in Cape Town?"

An unlucky @aishah_abrahams told the online community:

"They don’t always have stock. I must time them properly. I drove all the way for nothing already!"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Still at Home's account below:

