Micro content creator Still at Home plugged Capetonians with a 50% off deal on dairy products "in Cyril's economy." The woman revealed that she took a trip to the Fair Cape Factory shop in Killarney Gardens, which intrigued local social media users.
Still at Home uploaded the post on TikTok, showing the online audience the retail prices compared to the discounted ones.
Product
Retail price
Discounted price
Woolworths' cartoon-character drinking yoghurt
R41.99 each
R15 each
Fair Cape's yoghurt
R22.99 per pack
R12.30 per pack
Vida e Caffè's sweetened drinks
R21.99 each
R13.95 each
Rhodes' 200ml juice
R59.99 per pack
R39 per pack
Woolworths' small yoghurts
R35 per six pack
R22 for two-and-a-half six packs
Fair Cape's smoothies
R21.99 each
R12.95 each
Woolworths' fresh custard tubs
R39.99 each
R12 each
The woman behind the account shared that she saved R504.45 by shopping for the discounted items.
Dairy products pique people's interests
Several members of the online community gathered in the comment section, intrigued and asking questions about what the store had to offer.
An appreciative @evedipuo thanked the content creator for the plug and wondered:
"Genuine question because I want to go, how are the expiry dates?"
Still at Home replied to the TikTok user with their experience of the store, writing:
"It varies, so you need to check before you take. The Woolies stuff has about one or two weeks before expiry, while the other products have longer shelf lives. But some things can even be less than a week."
@thamsanqa_rsa shared with people on the internet:
"I used to frequent the Fair Cape Factory shop in 2012 when I was staying in Dunoon. Their expensive custard used to be R12 for a 500ml. I really loved it. I must check them out again."
@swaggittarius001 added their opinion in the comment section:
"Good deals, but these are all ultra-processed. So much sugar, fat, and additives. We pay for it with our health in the long run."
@majesty_danelle, who didn't live in the area but was interested in the deals, wrote to Still at Home:
"Ma'am, can you please be a runner for us who are not in Cape Town?"
An unlucky @aishah_abrahams told the online community:
"They don’t always have stock. I must time them properly. I drove all the way for nothing already!"
