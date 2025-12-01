Cyprus is emerging as a top choice for SA expats seeking a safer and more relaxed lifestyle

The island’s strong healthcare, low crime rates, and sunny climate make it a standout relocation option

A growing SA community is thriving in Cyprus, with many praising the quality of life and close-knit culture

Cyprus has become an attractive haven for South African expats, offering a unique blend of warm climate, stunning landscapes, and affordable living.

The island nation's membership in the European Union, coupled with its relaxed lifestyle, has made it an ideal destination for those seeking a better quality of life.

Matthew, a 56-year-old South African CEO, expressed to the Cyprus Mail that living in Cyprus offers complete safety, allowing freedom for children and peace of mind regarding possessions. After years of business visits, he permanently relocated from Johannesburg to Limassol in 2024 with his family.

Cyprus is also considered one of the safest countries in the EU, with low crime rates and a strong healthcare system. The island boasts over 300 days of sunshine per year, stunning beaches, and a relaxed atmosphere, making it perfect for those seeking a better work-life balance.

According to The South African, the homicide rate on the Mediterranean island is 1.3 per 100,000 (as opposed to 42 per 100,000 in South Africa), and less than 10% of Cyprus's citizens say they have ever experienced crime or vandalism.

The island is frequently listed as one of the safest locations in Europe. In the majority of communities, homes frequently leave doors unlocked, cafés stay open late, and kids stroll to school.

Cyprus has a significant South African population, many of whom are second- or third-generation Cypriots returning to their roots, while others lack direct ties but have contributed to a growing community.

Recent census data reports over 2,500 South African-born residents and 500 individuals retaining South African citizenship.

The island offers safety, reliable public services, universal healthcare, and job opportunities, in contrast with high unemployment rates in South Africa. Cyprus’s attractive corporate tax rate and the appeal of a predominantly English-speaking environment and sunny weather further enhance its desirability for South Africans.

People react as Cyprus becomes a new haven for SA expats

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on Cyprus, saying:

Mathiki Moselakgomo said:

"They got more money to move around."

Trudie Schlebusch added:

"Climate.....not much crime ...very close communities....the people...food....beautiful country."

Besternay Cristallides commented:

"It was the best decision for us, we are so happy on this island.

"And to add, most of the South Africans who moved back to Cyprus are South African Cypriots. Read up on the history."

Lorraine Baird commented:

"I love Cyprus. We holidayed in Paphos quite a few years ago and had a wonderful time!"

