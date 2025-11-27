A South African man shared that his wife sought refuge in the United States and left a few important documents behind

He shared the bizarre way in which he found out his wife had left him, thanks to one of his friends

The woman tried to sell their farm, and the husband claimed that she lied about experiencing farm attacks

An Afrikaner refugee left her husband behind. Images: SpillingTheTeaSA, Colonel Chris Wyatt

An Afrikaner man, Jan van Straten, whose wife, Thea van Straten, left for the United States as a refugee without him, revealed the important documents she left behind. He claimed that Thea lied about experiencing farm attacks and wanted to sell their plot after she left.

Thea was one of 49 Afrikaners who flew to the country after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on 7 February, 2025, which promoted the resettlement of the minority group. The decision came after the controversial politician was misinformed about the South African government's Expropriation Act and an unproven White genocide.

Jan, who married his wife in 2020, spoke to social justice activist Bianca van Wyk about Thea's sudden departure from their home in the Free State. He didn't know she had left until he received a call from a friend who told him to look at the TV. It was only then that he spotted his wife was one of the refugees.

"I was under the impression that she was applying for this programme for both of us. Then she went to meetings at the US embassy. On Saturday, she said she was going to another meeting, and that's the last I saw her."

Thea van Straten, in the centre, wearing a striped top, didn't tell her husband that she was leaving for the United States without him. Image: SAUL LOEB

Source: Getty Images

Jan explained to Bianca that he bought a farm in 2022, while on a pension, for both him and Thea, and they ran it together as a guest farm.

Thea alleged to former army member Chris Wyatt that she had experienced four attacks in two years, which was enough for her to leave with her luggage and the little bit of money she had in her bank account.

The Afrikaner man noted that his wife had left behind important documents, including her degrees—a doctorate in veterinary medicine from a learning institution in Texas and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in marketing.

Did Thea van Straten experience farm attacks?

According to Jan, there were no farm attacks on his property or in the area. He noted that there was a minor incident, describing it as a noise coming from a homestead on the farm. They approached the people and asked them to stop what they were doing, as they housed international guests. Jan shared that the person threw a stone at his head, and he didn't classify it as an attack.

"It was reported to the police. They didn't even touch Thea. Up until today, there have been no problems in that area.

"The farm is carrying on as normal. I'm still at the farm. There's nobody else taking care of the farm. It was put up for sale by Thea, but I subsequently removed it because I didn't want to sell the farm. I've got people assisting me with the guests."

Watch the interview in the YouTube video posted on Bianca's channel below:

