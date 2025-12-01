A content creator recently shared a shocking ranking of South Africa’s five most dangerous cities based strictly on the available murder rates per 100,000 people, according to the 2025 report

The video revealed that an Eastern Cape city currently holds the number one spot, while the major metro Johannesburg was surprisingly excluded from the list

Social media users debated the methodology, with Gqeberha residents confirming the danger and noting that SAPS members had been brought in from other provinces

A video listing the top five cities with the highest murder rates sparked a huge debate online. Image: @officialjandredebeer

Source: TikTok

A viral video detailing the cities with the highest murder rates in South Africa sparked widespread debate and fear among the country’s residents.

The sensitive clip, shared on TikTok by @officialjandredebeer, analysed recent crime statistics to reveal the nation's most dangerous hotspots and garnered many views, likes, and comments from viewers who feared for their safety.

The video starts with the man clarifying that his list was based on available data concerning murder rates per 100,000 people. He began the ranking with Durban at number five, citing a rate of 58 murders per 100,000 people, driven largely by organised crime and gang violence. Buffalo City (East London) took the number four spot with 60 murders, having recently joined the list of the most dangerous cities.

5 Dangerous hotspots in Mzansi named

Pietermaritzburg was ranked number three with 69 murders, largely due to spikes in hijackings and robberies. Surprisingly, Cape Town was ranked number two, with 70 murders, where violence is fuelled by gang wars on the Cape Flats. TikTok user @officialjandredebeer concluded his list with Nelson Mandela Bay, at number one, with 71 murders per 100,000 people. He added that the Eastern Cape city, ranked 14th globally, has seen its murder rate double in just 10 years.

The man's video had people questioning why Johannesburg was not named. Image: @officialjandredebeer

Source: TikTok

SA debates about the top five dangerous cities

The video sparked massive engagement, with hundreds of social media users agreeing about some cities, and others debating different ones. Many users disputed the inclusion of East London, suggesting there must be errors in the calculation. Others were stunned that Johannesburg did not feature on the list, with many hoping that the murder rates had decreased in the economic hub. Residents of Gqeberha affirmed the severity of the crisis, stating that shootings often occurred, leading to SAPS members from other provinces being deployed to assist.

User @Mthunzi Hlumelo Somi said:

"I am from PE, born and bred here. I can attest that the city is not the same anymore. There are shootings in the township literally every day, so much so they have brought in SAPS members from other provinces😕."

User @Phiwo_ shared:

"All of us who live in Nelson Mandela Bay have no right to oppose this. We all know the truth."

User @Gumball shared:

"East London? There’s no way."

User @user92169068850837 commented:

"PE (Gqeberha), in my view, is in this list simply because of people who relocated from these big cities to do their funny business here, because it was much easier for them to infiltrate and stick around. Five years back, PE wouldn't be here. I think it's just that the gang members, etc, who relocated to PE have found comfort to do their crime here🤷🏾‍♂️."

User @user9171508169865 said:

"This worries me as a citizen. We need a turning point."

User @User @chief asked:

"The most violent country in the world, outside a war zone. Why is Jozi not on that list?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News crime-related article

A terrifying video captured two men breaking a car window in slow-moving traffic on the N2 in Cape Town to steal bags from the back seat.

A man shared a powerful video advising financially able township dwellers to leave the township, arguing that the environment often praises crime, gangsterism and alcohol abuse.

A US man living in Johannesburg shared a video detailing how his phone was snatched from him in a high-end suburb north of the city.

Source: Briefly News