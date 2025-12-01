“We Need a Turning Point”: Man Lists 5 Most Dangerous Cities in SA Based on Murder Rate, SA Reacts
- A content creator recently shared a shocking ranking of South Africa’s five most dangerous cities based strictly on the available murder rates per 100,000 people, according to the 2025 report
- The video revealed that an Eastern Cape city currently holds the number one spot, while the major metro Johannesburg was surprisingly excluded from the list
- Social media users debated the methodology, with Gqeberha residents confirming the danger and noting that SAPS members had been brought in from other provinces
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A viral video detailing the cities with the highest murder rates in South Africa sparked widespread debate and fear among the country’s residents.
The sensitive clip, shared on TikTok by @officialjandredebeer, analysed recent crime statistics to reveal the nation's most dangerous hotspots and garnered many views, likes, and comments from viewers who feared for their safety.
The video starts with the man clarifying that his list was based on available data concerning murder rates per 100,000 people. He began the ranking with Durban at number five, citing a rate of 58 murders per 100,000 people, driven largely by organised crime and gang violence. Buffalo City (East London) took the number four spot with 60 murders, having recently joined the list of the most dangerous cities.
5 Dangerous hotspots in Mzansi named
Pietermaritzburg was ranked number three with 69 murders, largely due to spikes in hijackings and robberies. Surprisingly, Cape Town was ranked number two, with 70 murders, where violence is fuelled by gang wars on the Cape Flats. TikTok user @officialjandredebeer concluded his list with Nelson Mandela Bay, at number one, with 71 murders per 100,000 people. He added that the Eastern Cape city, ranked 14th globally, has seen its murder rate double in just 10 years.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
SA debates about the top five dangerous cities
The video sparked massive engagement, with hundreds of social media users agreeing about some cities, and others debating different ones. Many users disputed the inclusion of East London, suggesting there must be errors in the calculation. Others were stunned that Johannesburg did not feature on the list, with many hoping that the murder rates had decreased in the economic hub. Residents of Gqeberha affirmed the severity of the crisis, stating that shootings often occurred, leading to SAPS members from other provinces being deployed to assist.
User @Mthunzi Hlumelo Somi said:
"I am from PE, born and bred here. I can attest that the city is not the same anymore. There are shootings in the township literally every day, so much so they have brought in SAPS members from other provinces😕."
User @Phiwo_ shared:
"All of us who live in Nelson Mandela Bay have no right to oppose this. We all know the truth."
User @Gumball shared:
"East London? There’s no way."
User @user92169068850837 commented:
"PE (Gqeberha), in my view, is in this list simply because of people who relocated from these big cities to do their funny business here, because it was much easier for them to infiltrate and stick around. Five years back, PE wouldn't be here. I think it's just that the gang members, etc, who relocated to PE have found comfort to do their crime here🤷🏾♂️."
User @user9171508169865 said:
"This worries me as a citizen. We need a turning point."
User @User @chief asked:
"The most violent country in the world, outside a war zone. Why is Jozi not on that list?"
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News crime-related article
- A terrifying video captured two men breaking a car window in slow-moving traffic on the N2 in Cape Town to steal bags from the back seat.
- A man shared a powerful video advising financially able township dwellers to leave the township, arguing that the environment often praises crime, gangsterism and alcohol abuse.
- A US man living in Johannesburg shared a video detailing how his phone was snatched from him in a high-end suburb north of the city.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za