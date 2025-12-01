The new global ranking featuring South Africa in the Top 2 sexiest accents sparked widespread conversation as locals celebrated the recognition

Additional context around the diversity of South African speech and its rising visibility added depth to how people interpreted the list

The post eventually went viral as people reacted with humour and pride, turning the ranking into a national talking point without revealing every detail

South Africans enjoyed a wave of light-hearted pride after a global ranking placed the local accent in the Top 2 worldwide, sparking a viral mix of humour and curiosity without giving too much away.

South Africans woke up to a proudly local moment after a post by X account @infodexx on 25 November 2025, revealed that the country had been voted the Top 2 sexiest accent in the world. The stats are based on new data shared by GeoData & Rankings and Big 7 Travel.

The list placed Kiwi at number one, followed by South Africa at number two, drawing immediate attention from locals who felt seen, celebrated, and entertained by the global outcome.

The ranking highlighted how accents from Ireland, Italy, Australia, Scotland, France and more filled the Top 20, but it was the strong South African showing that caught the most interest and had people sharing their reactions online.

The ranking also highlighted how South Africa’s voice is shaped by one of the most linguistically diverse nations in the world.

With 12 official languages and a wide range of regional speech patterns, the country’s soundscape reflects layers of culture, history and identity. Accents here can draw from Afrikaans, isiZulu, isiXhosa, Setswana, English and many other influences, creating a uniquely textured way of speaking.

This diversity gives South African accents a distinct presence globally, shaped not by stereotypes but by the rich blend of languages that define the nation.

Global ranking boosts national pride

Some netizens compared this year’s ranking to older lists where SA featured lower, saying that this shift shows how global audiences are increasingly appreciating voices beyond the usual mainstream picks. Others took the chance to highlight how streaming platforms, music, podcasts and South African personalities have helped elevate the way Mzansi sounds to international ears. Many used humour to debate what exactly makes the South African accent ‘sexy’ to the rest of the world. Fans of the ranking went on to mention how our distinct blend of rhythm, confidence, and casual slang makes our speech instantly recognisable, and that this visibility is part of why the post continued to spin across platforms at a steady pace.

As the conversation progressed, South Africans shared their reactions to the ranking posted by X user infodexx, with many expressing light-hearted pride, while others joked about how their accent is often mispronounced overseas, yet still earns such a high ranking. Some said the list reminded them of how diverse the country really is, while others felt it was simply a fun moment of recognition that was worth celebrating.

A screenshot from the X post showed a list of the Top 20 sexiest accents in the world. Image: Infodexx, krakenimages.com

Mzansi reacts to global spotlight

WMMFY wrote:

“Why is India not number 1?”

Just MUSA wrote:

“South Africa has 10 different accents.”

NOLE_KSUM said:

“9. South USA; never heard anyone say that.”

Uncle Dru wrote:

“Number 20; at least they have something for a change.”

Entropy said:

“I’m Mexican, and I think Colombian from Medellin is missing there; the way they talk has produced many boners in men all over the world.”

Nhlaka asked:

“What’s the South African accent?”

LUCHULUMANCO QABAKA wrote,

“Zimbabwe?”

Brendan said:

“You can’t beat a good Kerry accent.”

Vusumuzi said:

“This poll refers to White people’s accents, though.”

