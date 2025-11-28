A woman reacted to a Facebook post where a family applying for refugee status in the US wanted to know if they could still visit South Africa

The video highlighted the confusion many people face when navigating strict immigration processes while trying to stay connected to family

The post gained strong traction online and sparked discussion about how complicated cross-border decisions can become

South Africans followed the viral TikTok as it unpacked the confusion around a family seeking US refugee status while still hoping to return home for visits.

A South African creator, posting under the handle @lindiforchange, shared a video on TikTok on 28 November 2025, reacting to a Facebook post from a user who asked whether their family would still be allowed to visit South Africa after applying for refugee status in the United States. The video featured the creator reading the post, where the person explained that their husband had already completed a telephonic interview and that a face-to-face one was coming next. The main concern raised in the post was whether, once refugee status was granted, the family could still travel back to South Africa for holidays and see relatives, as they struggled to find clear answers online. The creator recorded her reaction to the question, laughing.

The video centred on a screenshot from a Facebook group called Legal Talk South Africa, where the user posted under their profile to ask for guidance. The video posted by user @lindiforchange highlighted how confusing the process can be for families leaving the country, especially when dealing with international immigration systems that have strict rules around movement, documentation and possible return visits. The video also tied into a much wider conversation that has followed South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, who move to the United States under fears linked to safety and political uncertainty.

Refugee rules spark online curiosity

For years, debates around South Africa have resurfaced overseas, especially after public comments made during Donald Trump’s presidency about alleged white genocide and farm attacks, which pulled global attention onto the country and created mixed perceptions abroad. Because of this, many South Africans who relocate often find themselves navigating confusing narratives while dealing with strict American immigration systems that require clear evidence, consistent timelines and specific conditions before any status is granted.

People clicked through to understand why someone applying for refugee status would want to fly back to the country they were supposedly fleeing, making the video one of the more widely circulated posts on her account this week. The engagement included likes, shares and a steady rise in views as the video continued moving across local timelines. Mzansi viewers found the situation amusing, confusing and somewhat unbelievable, leading to plenty of discussion about how refugee processes actually work.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

IamLerato said:

“Imagine coming for a holiday at the very place you’re being Geno.”

Shafinaaz Hassim wrote:

“Once they see the cost of living in the US, there won’t be money left for holidays.”

Keith Rugby🇿🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦 said:

“Everyone keeps asking this, which makes the whole ‘refugee’ thing even funnier.”

Kagiso asked:

“How do we tag Trump?”

Rajesh said:

“I choked while reading this.”

Christiane Zealand wrote:

“Yes, they can come back if they want to.”

Bella Monsoon | True Crime SA said:

“Does the term ‘refugee’ mean nothing to them?”

Victor Spogter wrote:

“As a refugee, you can’t leave until you have citizenship.”

Tiffany said:

“Fleeing for safety, then coming back for a holiday, is wild.”

