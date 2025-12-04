The last supermoon, also known as the Cold Moon, will soon shine bright for all around the world to see

It is the third out of four consecutive supermoons and the second largest this year, surpassed only by November's Beaver Moon

The date for the next full moon is decades away, leading some South Africans to believe it will be impossible for them to experience

Many South Africans are ready to see 2025's last supermoon shine bright in the sky. Images: Antonius Ferret / Pexels, Igor Omilaev / Unsplash

South Africans and many other people around the world are in for a treat today, as the last supermoon of 2025 will fill the night sky on 4 December. Some locals expressed scepticism about seeing the rare sight.

The South African reports that while the visibility window is from 2-6 December, 2025 (with 90% fullness), it is on 4 December, 2025, after sunset, when the supermoon is the most visible. It will appear larger and brighter than usual, offering an extraordinary view for observers.

The Facebook page Hermanus told skywatchers that they should keep their heads up because it would be the last time people would see such a supermoon until 2042.

"If the clouds stay clear, step outside and look up. It will hang low, look huge, and glow brighter than usual."

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the term 'supermoon' was introduced by an astrologer in 1979 and is now widely used by the media to describe what astronomers call a perigean full moon — a full moon that appears when the moon is near or at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

Trusted science website Live Science explains that the supermoon, also known as December's Cold Moon, is the third in a sequence of four consecutive supermoons and this year's second largest. It is surpassed only by November's Beaver Moon.

On 6 November, 2025, the Beaver Moon adorned the Kuwaiti skies. Images: @kuna_en

The next full moon will be the Wolf Moon on 3 January, 2026, the fourth and final consecutive supermoon.

South Africans hope to see the supermoon

A few Facebook users under Hermanus' post took to the comment section in awe and shared how they hoped to catch a glimpse of the Cold Moon. Some members of the online community also posted pictures of what they had experienced.

Lebogang Bokaba informed social media users:

"I just saw it tonight, the 3rd of December."

Louiza van Rooyen Frohlich from Mookgophong, formerly known as Naboomspruit, told people on the internet:

"With the naked eye, I could see the white moon with a yellow circle, then an orange circle, and lastly, a greenish circle. It reminded me of a partially formed rainbow."

Linda Smith pointed out:

"We always have clouds."

Sylvia Block replied to Linda:

"So true. Some of us even missed the solar eclipse."

Louella Wasserfall shared in the comments:

"I'll be dead seeing moons somewhere else."

Salomie Barnard, unfortunately, stated:

"Ooh, I don't think I'll see it."

