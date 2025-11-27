Walmart's Second South African Store Opens in Fourways Mall
- Walmart is expanding its footprint in Gauteng with a second major store set to open at Fourways Mall this week
- The new branch brings employment opportunities, including dozens of permanent roles geared toward first-time job seekers
- Shoppers can expect a wide range of sought-after international products and quick delivery options through the Walmart Africa app
South Africa’s retail scene is getting a boost as Walmart prepares to open its second fully branded store in Gauteng this Friday, 28 November 2025, which is less than a week after the company’s successful debut in Clearwater Mall.
According to Mybroadband, the new outlet will be located at Fourways Mall, with doors set to open at 08:00. The launch will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by store manager Lunghani Lincoln Mathebula, signalling Walmart’s continued rapid expansion across the country.
According to Walmart, the Fourways store rollout has created 80 permanent jobs, including roles aimed at first-time job seekers, a small but meaningful boost to local employment opportunities.
The Walmart Fourways store will operate from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sundays and public holidays.
Shoppers can expect a wide range of sought-after international products and fast delivery options through the Walmart Africa app. These include imported cold beverages like Fanta Strawberry, Fanta Peach, and Dr Pepper, American-style sweets such as Pop-Tarts, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids and Nerds, premium meats like marbled sirloin steaks and lamb lollies, and exclusive items like collectable toys and global snack lines.
The Walmart Africa app, which enables deliveries within 60 minutes within a 5-kilometre radius of each shop, can be downloaded by Fourways customers who wish to preview what the store will offer.
According to Hypertext, the company stated the following while speaking to the publication mentioned:
"This second Walmart-branded store demonstrates Walmart's commitment to everyday low prices, giving customers confidence that they will always get the best price on the products they need."
The Massmart Chief Operating Officer, Dries D'Hooghe continued also added the following while speaking to Hypertext:
South African shares price difference between Walmart app to popular grocery delivery service in TikTok post
"We're excited to deliver that same every day low-price promise to customers at our new Walmart Fourways store."
