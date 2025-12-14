A TikTok creator made a big difference in a family's life while they were getting ready for January 2026

A couple with two children was lucky after bumping into Big Man KG, who had something special in store for them

South Africans were touched by the video showing a family that received a well-deserved cash prize

Big Man KG helped yet another person in need. The TikTok creator made his way to a stationery store, Waltons, to find parents he could help

Family wins thousands at Waltons after meeting Big Man KG. Image: @bigmankg

Source: TikTok

A video of Big Man KG interacting with two parents who were shopping for stationery received thousands of likes. Many commented on the video shared, and they were touched.

In a TikTok video, Big Man KG approached a woman who was at the checkout with her husband in a store. He asked how much they spent on stationery, and the wife shared the total, which was R1 400. Next, KG asked how many children they have. The husband explained they have two children, a 5-year-old daughter whom he described as the light of their home and a terminally ill 17-year-old son. He explained his son's health struggle with a type of soft tissue cancer for five years.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After hearing their story, Big Man KG presented his wife with an envelope. She read out the letter informing them they just won R30 000 by talking to Big Man KG. The mom broke down in tears, saying they broke the bank travelling to India with their son recently. She said they were trying to figure out life before winning the cash prize.

Big Man KG went to Waltons and gave money to parents buying stationery. Image: @bigmankg

Source: TikTok

South Africa moved by family with chronically ill son

Online users admitted that the video made them emotional. People applauded Big Man KG for his generosity. Watch the video of Big Man KG giving away the money below:

uphulusi Precious 🌚 commented:

"Such a touching story, I hope their son gets better."

😻SEXYEYES 😻 wrote:

"Watching this brought tears to me, really sad 😢"

Dana N said:

"So touching and sad❤️..what a blessing 🙌 ✨️🙏 God bless this family, and pray healing over their child💯❤️"

🪷 Seshmika🪷 added:

"Yep, that's me, crying for strangers 🥹"

user5751735423077 added:

"God will heal him, it's about time, may the Lord strengthen you."

çh@řłøțťę👑 wrote:

"Truly blessings from God. Healing over your precious son👏"

Lorraine Pillay added:

"Crying here again 🥺🥺🥺God bless you guys."

Ari Sew hope the best for the family:

"May God heal your precious boy. Congratulations. Keegan, you will be blessed abundantly for all the good deeds you do. Stay blessed 💕💕🙏"

🌹🌹 Tanya 🌹🌹🇿🇦 added:

"Who keeps cutting onions when I watch your videos 😭 but for real I'm so happy for this family 🥰"

🌸AFARR🌸 wrote:

"Oh my word, this made me cry🙏Thank you for the good you are doing out there, Keegan and Waltons🙏 God bless."

gracefully chosen exclaimed:

"Wow God bless you, BigmanKG, for touching people's lives. Your kindness will always be remembered 🙏"

Big Man KG surprises shopper with trolley dash

Briefly News previously reported that a shopper at a local Shoprite supermarket in South Africa was put to the test. TikTok creator Big Man KG offered him a choice: accept R3,000 cash or have just 30 seconds to fill a trolley with groceries.

The moment, captured and shared in a video posted on 7 November 2025, quickly went viral. People shared their thoughts on the man's trolley dash strategy.

Source: Briefly News