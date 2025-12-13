A man visiting South Africa came across children performing on the street, and he decided to spoil them

The man was exploring Cape Town when children put on a show for him and then made a brave ask

South African online users were stunned by the generosity the man showed to the children who performed

A man who has in Cape Town about an experience he had with kids. The man was thoroughly impressed by the children's performance, who asked him for a simple treat.

A man bought ice cream for the kids in Cape Town. Image: @marvinizahh

Source: TikTok

Another video the man shared of his interaction with the children, who received thousands of likes. Many people were impressed by the man who did the most for children he did not know.

In a video on TikTok, @marvinizahh said that he was in awe of some children who performed for him in the street. He said the kid was so polite, and he could not resist when they asked him for ice cream. The man took the group of children for the sweet treat, and he spent a total of R1 099.

Cape Town has become a hub for tourists. Image: Taryn Elliot

Source: Getty Images

South Africa amazed by foreigner treating kid performers

Many people were amazed that the man was able to spoil the children. Some asked @marvinizahh if the ice cream was R100, and the man asked if it was expensive. Watch the video of the kids getting ice cream and read people's comments about it below:

ntiyiso_t🫧 said:

"This is so sweet! May God continue to bless you."

Butsha rotsho❤️ wrote:

"God bless you and may he open doors for you 🥺🫂❤️"

Ferdine | TwinmomlifeTaiwan added:

"💛💛 They won’t forget this day. Thank you for your kindness."

dillan little wrote:

"You should have given them the money and let them decide 😂😩😁"

imthandile_M added:

"😭You probably made their day."

˚࿔ charlene 𝜗𝜚˚ said:

"When I’m rich, I won’t tell anyone, but there will be signs shem."

𝓢 wrote:

"I love those kids. They’re so talented 🥹"

thereal_KayK said:

"Cape Town is too expensive, even if it's a gourmet...daylight robbery."

jay was amazed:

"Beautiful act, but eish to pay that much."

simplelifeofliz remarked:

"May your cup never run dry ❤ you are appreciated!"

Lamees⚡️ wrote:

"You are a kind man, may God continue to bless your pockets."

khensi 🍒💋 gushed:

"Aww that’s so sweet. May God bless you 🙏🏽"

Thato was impressed by the man:

"This is so sweet! 🥹 May your pockets never run dry ❤️"

jodi 🧿. admired the man:

"Many of our people can’t always experience the luxury of getting the small things, such as expensive ice cream. Yes, it was expensive, but they definitely won’t forget this moment! May you pickets NEVER run dry. God bless you!💖💖"

Other Briefly News stories about generosity

Source: Briefly News