Porsche Crashes Into Taxi in a TikTok Video by Hilarious Man
- A man posted a video showing a car crash that involved a luxury car in the city centre
- The clip showing the unfortunate crash received thousands of views on social media
- Online users were amused after seeing how the man reacted to seeing an expensive car involved in an accident with public transport
In a video on TikTok, people got to see a Porsche that was involved in a crash. The video a man recorded received thousands of views.
Many people commented on a TikTok video about a Porsche driver who had a bout of bad luck while on the road. The video that the man posted of the Porsche made people laugh.
In a video on TikTok, @comfort.ncwane posted a video by a man who saw a Porsche that got into an accident with a taxi. The man had people laughing after exclaming that the luxury car crashed and he was calling it a "Portia". The gent's pronunciation of Porsche caught people's attention. The car in the clip appeared to be a Porsche 911 GT2 in dark green. According to Porsche, their 911 BT models are valued between R4-5 million, depending on the spec and model.
South Africa amused by Porsche accident
Online users were thoroughly amused by the video shared by @comfort.ncwane of the man seeing a car crash. Many noticed the man's funny way of saying Porsche, and they pointed out he was close to the correct POR-shuh pronunciation. Watch the video of the Porsche car accident and read people's jokes below:
@Nash3179 commented:
"I bet a taxi caused the accident. Those taxis literally block the left lane by parking there, causing problems 😡"
odirile009 joked:
"Those who own the Porsches, let’s gather here before Portia sues us 😂"
G A S E L A imagined it was his Porsche:
"Haybo i asked my driver to take it for service, athi ngimfownele eyyyyy yazi nje!"
Skhumbasempisi 🐆 🇿🇦 wrote:
"People asking ukuthi Ini... He is not wrong, that's how you pronounce Porsche (POTIA)... But uyeke ukuthi uyisho ngesi Zulu. It's actually POTIA."
MovilleSlice wrote:
"He is not far off in the pronunciation, people say Poh-sh but it's actually Por-shuh, not far off sounding like Portia."
Serurubele agreed:
"Ene that's the correct pronunciation. He must just add a little twang 🤣🤣"
Nathalian🇿🇦 pointed fingers:
"I'm sure the taxis are at the wrong🤭🤣"
RogueDk 🪰🍴 wanted taxi removed from certain roads:
"They need to remove those taxis from that stop, it's always an accident waiting to happen there."
Siphumelele Zondi added:
"The Porsche seems to have been driving where it should have been driving. Taxis seem to have turned a road that’s not a parking spot into parking, though. Not sure how you can blame the Porsche for this accident."
