A man posted a video showing a car crash that involved a luxury car in the city centre

The clip showing the unfortunate crash received thousands of views on social media

Online users were amused after seeing how the man reacted to seeing an expensive car involved in an accident with public transport

In a video on TikTok, people got to see a Porsche that was involved in a crash. The video a man recorded received thousands of views.

Many people commented on a TikTok video about a Porsche driver who had a bout of bad luck while on the road. The video that the man posted of the Porsche made people laugh.

In a video on TikTok, @comfort.ncwane posted a video by a man who saw a Porsche that got into an accident with a taxi. The man had people laughing after exclaming that the luxury car crashed and he was calling it a "Portia". The gent's pronunciation of Porsche caught people's attention. The car in the clip appeared to be a Porsche 911 GT2 in dark green. According to Porsche, their 911 BT models are valued between R4-5 million, depending on the spec and model.

South Africa amused by Porsche accident

Online users were thoroughly amused by the video shared by @comfort.ncwane of the man seeing a car crash. Many noticed the man's funny way of saying Porsche, and they pointed out he was close to the correct POR-shuh pronunciation. Watch the video of the Porsche car accident and read people's jokes below:

@Nash3179 commented:

"I bet a taxi caused the accident. Those taxis literally block the left lane by parking there, causing problems 😡"

odirile009 joked:

"Those who own the Porsches, let’s gather here before Portia sues us 😂"

G A S E L A imagined it was his Porsche:

"Haybo i asked my driver to take it for service, athi ngimfownele eyyyyy yazi nje!"

Skhumbasempisi 🐆 🇿🇦 wrote:

"People asking ukuthi Ini... He is not wrong, that's how you pronounce Porsche (POTIA)... But uyeke ukuthi uyisho ngesi Zulu. It's actually POTIA."

MovilleSlice wrote:

"He is not far off in the pronunciation, people say Poh-sh but it's actually Por-shuh, not far off sounding like Portia."

Serurubele🫆 agreed:

"Ene that's the correct pronunciation. He must just add a little twang 🤣🤣"

Nathalian🇿🇦 pointed fingers:

"I'm sure the taxis are at the wrong🤭🤣"

RogueDk 🪰🍴 wanted taxi removed from certain roads:

"They need to remove those taxis from that stop, it's always an accident waiting to happen there."

Siphumelele Zondi added:

"The Porsche seems to have been driving where it should have been driving. Taxis seem to have turned a road that’s not a parking spot into parking, though. Not sure how you can blame the Porsche for this accident."

