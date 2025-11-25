A man posted a funny TikTok video of his bizarre car ride experience that went viral

The man hitched a ride in Johannesburg, and the whip turned out to be a run-down inside

South Africans were in stitches over the man's adventure after hitching a car ride

Online users were in disbelief about the state of the car a man caught a ride with. The TikTokker went viral after showing his one-of-a-kind hitchhiking experience.

A TikTok video shows a driver on a bucket car seat. Image: @justreece15

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the young man using public transport amassed thousands of likes. Many commented with jokes about the man's car ride situation.

In a TikTok video shared by @justreece15, he caught a ride, and the driver was sitting on a bucket instead of a car seat. The passenger's legs were also fully stretched out next to the driver, even though he seemed to be in the back seat. The gent was also chatting away with the driver, discussing the rising rental prices in Johannesburg. The driver remarked that many businesses have closed down their premises because of high rent prices.

Public transport is often in bad condition, and many South Africans share their experience on social media. Image: Khaya Motsa / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa jokes about damaged car

People had questions regarding the young man @justreece15's car ride, asking about the unusual car setup and the safety of the driver’s makeshift seat. Many cracked jokes about the car's interior, but also expressed concern about the driver's car seat being a hazard to others on the road. Watch the video of the viral car ride and read the comments below:

🍀was concerned about the driver:

"How am I stressing for my driver test, and people are driving like this ? 😭😂"

user8407396583 shared their thoughts:

"Imagine how this could actually be fun if you put a mini mattress and tons of blankets and pillows inside, you could literally have sleepovers in the car."

din_dins_adventures was full of questions:

"You don't fear anything, neh? What happens after 80km🥺"

Kelly Kels enjoyed the driver's demeanour:

"The way you guys are so humble and chatting so peacefully is the level of grateful I would like to be!"

SthembileMalope🇿🇦 speculated about the driver's bucket as a car seat:

"Sometimes you gotta sell your car seats to pay for the rent."

mibloem pointed out:

"Turns out the law only says you need to have a seatbelt. it doesn't say anything about a seat."

Andrew Wayne Williams was more concerned about the driver's set-up:

"This is actually so dangerous. If that bucket falls over, it is guaranteed that you guys will be in an accident. Putting innocent pedestrians and drivers at risk💔"

Yolanda Mbaleki agreed that the driver was doing dangerous stunts:

"Professional driver and renter here, this is absolutely not safe. You can get extremely injured from this activity!!! (I can’t drive, and I still live at home."

Other Briefly News stories about cars

Source: Briefly News