A man gifted his gorgeous wife with a brand-new German machine on her birthday, leaving social media users envious

The woman could not control her emotion after seeing the beast her husband got for him in front of a crowd of people who came to celebrate them

Social media users congratulated the hun while some wished to tag their husbands for them to see what others were doing for their wives

A husband bought his wife a car on their wedding day, leaving many social media users envious. Image: @magolidehlogi

Source: TikTok

A woman was filled with tears of joy after her husband got her a brand-new BMW on her wedding day, which was also on her birthday.

The emotional video made its way to TikTok after it was shared by the woman's relative under the user handle @magolihlogi. It received 2.8M views, 243 likes, and 5.1K comments.

The moment when the hubby surprised his wife

The video starts outside the tent where the couple got married, showing the new car in a trailer and covered. Immediately after seeing the black BMW SUV, the lady begins sobbing in excitement. After the event, MC uncovered it; she could not contain herself, crying while her husband held her close.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps cheer for the lady

After seeing the clip, social media users took to the cousin's feed to congratulate the lady and share their happiness for her. Some wished to have men who would buy them cars and other lovely gifts.

User @AyandaMlondi said:

"I’d cry 40 days 40 nights 🥺🥺 this is beautiful, indeed if he wants to he will.🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽."

User @dimamaswalefa sided:

"May this kind of relationship locate me in Jesus name 🥺🙏🥰."

User @vanny0669 joked:

"Why can't we save this video? the people we married to must see this."

User @siphomasuku225 prayed:

"🙏🙏 God 🙏 please protect them because I know there close family they are not happy and friend 😞."

User @choenekingsley841 commented:

"Not all of us will afford this ❤️but I'm happy for her. She found a good man .. don't put ur man under pressure because of this video .. appreciate the little you have."

User @theoneyoulove09 asked:

"Where are men like this found Mara 😏."

