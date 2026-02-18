An Uber Eats driver broke down how he managed to earn up to R3,500 weekly, offering guidance for unemployed South Africans interested in joining

The delivery driver revealed that he worked extremely long shifts and carefully selected busy areas to maximise his income

His honest explanation sparked debate about whether gig work truly offers financial freedom, with some South Africans actually considering it

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Behind the promise of R3k a week, working as an Uber Eats delivery driver was a demanding routine that many people did not expect.

The picture on the left showed the delivery driver on the phone, holding boxes of pizza. Image: artursafronovvvv

Source: UGC

An Uber Eats delivery driver shared practical advice for unemployed South Africans looking to earn income through the platform. The video was posted by @thisiscolbert on 9 February 2026, featuring an interview with DJ Sbu where the driver explained how he managed to earn between R3,000 and R3,500 weekly. He revealed that he had been working on the platform for about three months and detailed the process required to get started. According to him, aspiring drivers needed to upload their documents through Dekra and complete fingerprint verification before being approved. He explained how he worked long hours and selected high-demand areas to reach his income target.

He further clarified that consistency played a major role in his earnings. The driver said he worked up to 18-hour shifts daily to maximise trips and boost his weekly payout. He emphasised the importance of positioning oneself in busy zones where orders moved quickly, especially during peak meal times. However, he added that due to the high number of people applying, it could take up to a year before new drivers are accepted.

Making money with Uber Eats SA

The interview posted by user @thisiscolbert resonated because many South Africans continue to search for flexible income streams amid rising living costs. With unemployment remaining a serious concern, gig work platforms such as Uber Eats have become attractive alternatives. His transparency about working 18-hour days showed that while the earnings were possible, they required serious commitment and stamina.

Online users reacted strongly to the clip, with some praising his dedication and others debating whether such long hours were sustainable. Many people appreciated the step-by-step guidance about documents and verification, saying it answered questions they had been afraid to ask.

The picture on the left showed the Zimbabwean delivery driver in an interview with DJ Sbu. Image: @thisiscolbert

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Victornkomo wrote:

“13 hours shift. 😳 Most people won't manage that, and the risk of being knocked by cars is very high if you ask me.”

Neo Malatji wrote:

“Just sharing, sometimes we make this much. For those who are employed, you can keep yourself busy.”

Itcanonlybeme wrote:

“Yeah, no, it’s nice.”

Victornkomo wrote:

“R3k weekly and to think that I make 25k on weekends, it’s crazy. 😳”

WorshipAddict wrote:

“They cannot be on the sun, these ones.”

Moyo wrote:

“No time to rest, who wants to work like a horse. 🐎 7 am to 12 midnight.”

Man wrote:

“You want to risk yourself? Those guys, I am always seeing accidents for them twice a week.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about delivery drivers

A heart-warming video showed the moment a 21year-old content creator stepped in to help a delivery driver whose car broke down at his gate.

A South African businessman surprised a struggling delivery driver with a R2,000 cashtip after noticing he was stuck with car trouble.

A business owner uploaded footage on his social media account showing a delivery driver allegedly stealing his food, prompting reactions.

Source: Briefly News