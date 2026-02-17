A delivery driver shared his daily routine and earnings, showing how he made over R500 in a single Monday, offering insight into gig work life

The video highlighted strategies for maximising income, including timing orders as well as navigating busy routes

Many viewers connected with the struggles and rewards of delivery work, sparking conversations about urban hustle and flexible income opportunities

A full day behind the wheel, from order to delivery, revealed just how much a determined driver can earn in Durban.

The visual on the left showed a delivery bike and driver. Image: @treasuresihle

Source: TikTok

A Durban-based Uber Eats driver shared his daily earnings in a viral TikTok video posted by user @treasuresihle on 17 February 2026. He documented a full day of deliveries on a Monday, starting at 10 am and finishing late in the evening. He also showed viewers how much he made in just one day. The driver documented the process of receiving orders, navigating traffic, and ensuring timely deliveries.

By the end of his day, the driver revealed that he had made over R500, a solid earning for a single weekday in Durban. He also discussed tips for maximising income, such as choosing busy delivery zones, timing orders during peak lunch and dinner hours. The video provides insight into the growing gig economy in South Africa, where food delivery has become a viable side hustle for students, part-time workers, and those seeking extra income.

Inside Uber Eats delivery income

Many viewers related to the challenges of balancing work and personal time while trying to earn a decent living. People appreciated the transparency, as it gave a realistic picture of earnings without sugarcoating. The day-in-the-life style of the video also made it easy for viewers to understand the effort and hustle involved.

Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, praising user @treasuresihle's honesty and hustle. Many netizens appreciated the hustle plug, saying they will be considering it too.

The screenshot on the left showed the amount before starting his daily deliveries. Image: @treasuresihle

Source: TikTok

Here’s what netizens said

Hophny asked:

“Sorry to bother you with questions, I'm really interested in that field. Is 10k or 11k enough to get myself a cool bike to start?”

Siviwe M wrote:

“Love this, my brother, keep pushing, sharing this information is possible, and I will be using your videos as well to spread the word.”

User wrote:

“Is it possible to work for Uber, Checkers or Woolworths?”

Thami wrote:

“Don’t share your personal stuff.”

Hophny asked:

“How many orders did you take? Is it 3 at the same time??”

Kayode Dickson wrote:

“Uber Eats is the most useless app; they rob drivers' trips and their tips also.”

Moh Luthuli wrote:

“My cousin was robbed; they took his phone, it’s not safe. 😭😭”

Lindiwesibanda0 asked:

“How do I report theft? Guy delivered things and took them, but he didn’t notice the cameras recording.”

Mvelaseh wrote:

“Hope criminals won't use this info to rob you 💔💔😥.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about delivery drivers

A Mr D delivery driver hopped onto TikTok and got candid about what she earned for each delivery; and left Mzansi intrigued.

A delivery driver was stunned to find out that he had received a grand gift from the Drea Boys, sparking reactions from netizens.

A delivery driver encouraged matric learners to embrace academic setbacks as stepping stones to future success, prompting reactions.

Source: Briefly News