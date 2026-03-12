A payslip shared online reveals how much a professional in South Africa’s data science field can earn after several years of experience

The video posted by Boni Xaba highlights the growing demand for specialised technology skills in industries that rely heavily on data

Many young Mzansi professionals are paying closer attention to salary transparency when deciding which careers to pursue

The glimpse into one professional’s earnings is sparking curiosity about data science as a career path and the opportunities it could offer in South Africa’s evolving tech industry

The picture on the left showed Boni Xaba posing in a study room. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

A TikTok creator known for sharing anonymous payslips gave viewers a glimpse into the earnings of a data scientist in South Africa. The video was posted on 11 March 2026 by @liferesetwithboni, who regularly shares salary insights to encourage transparency across industries. In the payslip she recently shared, she showed a data scientist earning an annual package of over R890,000 and a monthly package of around R74,000.

The video also revealed that the professional had eight years of experience and held an actuarial degree from the University of Cape Town. According to the payslip, the individual also received a bonus of R500,000, highlighting the potential earnings available in specialised fields like data science and investment analysis.

Tech salaries spark curiosity

Data science has become one of the fastest-growing careers in the global technology sector, not only in South Africa, but also global. Professionals in this field analyse large amounts of data to help companies make strategic decisions. Because the role requires strong technical skills and advanced qualifications, salaries often reflect the demand for these specialists.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens online appreciated user @liferesetwithboni doing the Lord's work, sharing salaries to create transparencies in industries. Some people were impressed by the earning potential in the field, while others said the information was helpful for students considering careers in data and analytics.

The screenshot on the left showed the bonus of a data scientist. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what South Africans said

l33333 wrote:

“Whoa, don’t laugh at me, guys… but I didn’t know we had hedge funds.”

Precious wrote:

“I have worked with them. Two of my friends are actuaries, banemali. Translation: Two of my friends have money.”

Marcus T. CMO wrote:

“I always say actuarial science and computer science, the rest follows.”

Suh Bruh asked:

“Which company? They’re dishing out that bonus."

RM wrote:

“FASSA, here I come.”

Andile Omuhle wrote:

“Wow.”

Life Reset With Boni wrote:

“Lifereset with Boni on YouTube for the interview with an actuary.”

Luxolo Bukaza wrote:

“You stress me.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about payslips

A cybersecurity payslip circulating online gave people a rare look at what a Junior SOC Analyst in South Africa actually takes home after four years of study.

A trainee accountant’s payslip, shared online, revealed how little entry-level professionals actually take home after deductions.

A Mzansi IT guru shared a TikTok video about salaries in the tech world that recently caught the attention of many South Africans on social media.

Source: Briefly News