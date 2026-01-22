A trainee accountant’s payslip, shared online, revealed how little entry-level professionals actually take home after deductions

The post opened up a wider discussion about salary transparency, especially for young graduates who enter industries believing financial stability comes quickly

What stood out most was how the numbers forced people to rethink career choices, expectations and the silence around money in professional spaces

One payslip did what years of career talks haven’t, exposing the gap between promised success and everyday reality, and leaving many asking whether qualifications alone are still enough.

Content creator @liferesetwithboni, who regularly shares anonymous payslips sent to her to promote workplace transparency, posted a video on 17 January 2026 responding to a comment from TikTok user @Mkazi_J. The user had raised frustration about people in the accounting industry refusing to openly discuss their earnings. In response, Boni shared the payslip of a trainee accountant to show what entry-level pay actually looks like. The payslip revealed a basic salary of R11,500, with deductions leaving a net pay of R10,751.25. The video aimed to highlight real earnings versus expectations in the accounting field.

In South Africa, accounting is often seen as a stable and lucrative career, especially for young people choosing degrees under pressure to secure financial freedom. However, entry-level roles tell a more complex story. Trainee accountants often face years of low pay while completing articles, juggling exams, transport costs and rising living expenses. For comparison, the Department of Employment and Labour lists a similar role on a three-year fixed contract with an annual salary of R211,713, showing how pay can vary widely depending on employer and sector.

South Africa salary transparency debate

The video by TikTok user @liferesetwithboni gained traction because it touched a nerve around honesty and expectations. Many viewers admitted they assumed trainee accountants earned far more, especially given the workload and qualifications required. Others appreciated seeing real figures instead of polished career promises, especially young graduates currently job hunting.

The reaction was a mix of shock, disappointment and gratitude. Some felt the transparency helped them make informed career choices, while others felt it exposed how normalised low starting salaries have become in professional industries.

Here’s what Mzansi said

User9515182112267 said:

“I am a first-year trainee, and my net is R38k.”

Kalebiitxo ke Thabang said:

“I am a first-year CA(SA) trainee, and I will be getting 24 500, net 18,000.”

Anza Tshi said:

“The banks are better, though. When I was a grad in 2019, the 1st year CA trainees were making R25k at my bank. Considering that the grads make R52k, I think for CA trainees it has probably gone up to R35k.”

Sammi said:

“5k, 10k, haaa never! I am at a small to medium firm, and 1st years get 14k with no CTA, so it could be higher with CTA.”

Chinakiey Nakiey Mul said:

“By the 3rd year after the final board exam, you’re looking at 34 500 gross at one of the Big 4 companies. It’s not a lot, but it’s decent, considering bonuses for passing board exams, performance, travel claims and overtime. From a Big 4 perspective, it might be different for small to medium firms.”

lesamhlongo said:

“They also have to do a lot of overtime to get that 30k take-home, especially at Big 4.”

Mudzunga... said:

“If you are good academically, you get taken by banks, they pay well, but the space is limited, so most end up in companies that pay way less.”

Kelusi said:

“It is available, it just depends on the firm. I was once a junior relationship manager at a bank, and the trainee accountants in our portfolio earned well, while small, unknown firms were not paying well.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

