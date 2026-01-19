Johannesburg content creator Laiza the Mop Driver shared screenshots of a conversation with an employer looking for a domestic worker

The job required caring for three children, four dogs, housework and homework help with low pay

South Africans supported Laiza's response, saying the workload required at least three people, and the salary was unfair

Laiza, the Mop Driver in the kitchen, is cleaning on the left and taking a selfie on the right.

Source: Facebook

Laiza the Mop Driver, who works as a domestic worker herself and regularly posts content about her experiences, shared screenshots of a conversation on 18 January 2026 that left many people frustrated and sparked an important conversation about fair pay after sharing an employer's shocking job offer. The post showed messages from a woman in Centurion urgently looking for help. Laiza shared the messages on her Facebook page with the caption:

"Does food and accommodation replace a living wage — or is it just basic respect? Let's be honest. If this were your sister or daughter, would this offer still sound fair?"

In the messages, the employer explained that her previous helper didn't return after December despite receiving a R500 bonus. She was offering R2,000 a month for someone to do full house duties, care for three children, walk four dogs daily, and help with homework. The employer added that the worker would be eating with the family and staying rent-free, and she needed someone hardworking, respectful and not lazy.

Laiza responded professionally, pointing out that the role involved more than one job combined and that R2,000 does not match the workload or current cost of living. She explained that food and accommodation are basic necessities, not a replacement for fair pay, and suggested that the previous helper may not have returned because the conditions were too demanding. Laiza asked if there was room to adjust the salary to better reflect the responsibilities.

Mzansi backs Laiza's response

Social media users shared their thoughts on Facebook user @Laiza the Mop Driver's post, stating:

@Nomasonto Mandloe Ndlovu wrote:

"She forgot to say it's a joke... Aah, madam, serious? Serious? Yhooo."

@Malebea Llo commented:

"Most of the time, if you check here, those employers who underpay have lots of work to do. It's not like we are lazy. To work with kids and clean the house, walk the dogs is the job for 3 people. It means whoever gets the job won't rest anyway. Good luck, ladies."

@Sediwang Molokwane said:

"This one is playing, just imagine R2,000, I don't want to say anything about the R500."

@Selinah Meko shared:

"You're doing the right thing by advocating for fair pay and better working conditions, blessed is the hand that gives thoughtfully."

@Lydia Mosala stated:

"If it were me, I would be ashamed to say that 🤧💔💔"

@Selamiso Mlalazi wrote:

"The disrespect is too much... Guys, this is painful, how can you work hard for 2,000. May God bless all those looking for jobs."

@Debra Mkandawire commented:

"Please, madam, be serious 🙂 that amount nowadays is nothing, nothing, nothing, I mean nothing."

Laiza the Mop Driver showing a message she received on her cellphone.

Source: Facebook

