A woman shared a payslip of an ANC notary with over 10 years of experience working as an attorney and director at a small law firm

The legal professional earns a basic salary with no benefits despite being with the same company since 2014 and becoming a director in 2023

South Africans flooded the comments debating whether to judge the firm for the low pay or the employee for staying so long without benefits

A woman who regularly shares payslip information on social media posted a video that got South Africans talking about salaries in the legal field. Content creator Boni Xaba, who goes by the Facebook handle @Liferesetwithbonishe, shared the salary details of an ANC attorney on 4 February, and the reactions came flooding in.

In the video, Boni explained that the legal professional is an attorney, notary public, conveyancer, and director at a small family-owned law firm. The person holds a BCom law degree and an LLB law degree and has completed both conveyancing and notarial exams. They've been with the same company since starting their articles in 2014 and became a director in 2023.

The basic salary sits at R50,000, but what caught people's attention was the complete lack of benefits despite over 10 years of service. After deductions totalling R11,297.30, the net pay comes to R38,702.

Boni didn't hold back her thoughts in the video, laughing as she said:

"I don't know if we are judging or not judging. I'm judging this firm. This person has been working here for over 10 years, there are no benefits. I'm judging you, small-sized company, family-owned."

What is an ANC notary?

An ANC notary in South Africa is a specialised attorney who drafts and witnesses antenuptial contracts, which are essential for marriages out of community of property. These legal professionals must pass additional board exams to qualify for this role. They verify signatures, ensure contracts are legally sound, and help register agreements at the Deeds Office to protect assets and separate liabilities.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA unimpressed with ANC notary salary

Social media users had plenty to say about the salary breakdown shared by Facebook user @Liferesetwithboni:

@siseko_mboya_gqwetana hinted:

"Sisi, alok, there are tenders here and there. That 50 is ok for the tax man."

@sekotoma_jacobus_tau questioned:

"R50K as conveyancer unless he or she dodges tax by the salary they created themselves."

@clayton_larey joked:

"We have legal secretary earning that."

@msfab_pauline said:

"Too low. I'd rather work for myself. They should be taking home well over R100,000."

@bongani_wushe_ndlobeni pointed out:

"As a director, he also shares at the end of the fin year."

@mfana_khuzwayo wrote:

"Small for such an educated person with a lot of experience, plus it's a unique area of expertise. Suppose he's on comfort zone to go to the world and look for another job. Pity time waits for no one."

@musa_mofokeng kept it simple:

"I judge all of them!"

@josh_dlamini responded:

"SARS."

