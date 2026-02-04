The minimum wage in South Africa is set to rise from R28 . 79 to R30 . 23 per hour, effective 1 March 2026

EPWP workers are excluded from the minimum wage adjustment, with an increase to R16.62 per hour

Minister Nomakhosazana Meth warned that employers will face penalties for non-compliance with the national minimum wage regulations

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has announced a R1.44 increase to South Africa’s national minimum wage. Meth said on Tuesday, 4 February 2026, that the adjustment would benefit all workers, including farm and domestic workers.

Minimum wage raises to R30 per hour

She said workers employed under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) are excluded from the increase. The national minimum wage is a statutory requirement in South Africa. The National Minimum Wage Act came into effect in 2019 and obliges employers to pay workers a minimum hourly rate. The wage is reviewed annually. Meth said the increase will take effect on 1 March 2026. After implementation, the national minimum wage will rise from R28.79 to R30.23 per hour.

She said EPWP workers fall under a special dispensation and are not covered by the national minimum wage. According to Meth, their hourly rate will increase from R15.16 to R16.62. She added that workers who have concluded learnership agreements under section 17 of the Skills Development Act of 1998 are entitled to the allowances listed in Schedule 2. Meth said the rates applicable to learnerships will be published on the department’s website.

She warned that employers who fail to comply with the Act face fines enforced by labour inspectors. Meth said the department and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration are responsible for enforcing the national minimum wage.

No employee may be paid below

She said the minimum wage sets a legal floor for remuneration and that no employee may be paid below it. Meth added that employers may not vary the minimum wage through contracts, collective agreements or legislation. She said it is also an unfair labour practice for employers to unilaterally change working hours or employment conditions when implementing the minimum wage.

Meth said the national minimum wage covers all employees and their employers, but excludes members of the South African National Defence Force, the National Intelligence Agency and the South African Secret Service. She said volunteers who work without pay also fall outside the scope of the law. Meth added that the minimum wage calculation does not include allowances for transport, tools, food or accommodation, nor does it cover payments in kind, tips, bonuses or gifts.

