President Cyril Ramaphosa approved a 3.8% salary increase for South Africa's top politicians

The Independent Commission recommended a 4.1% increase amid declining inflation

The commission said it conducted interviews and surveys with financial institutions and researchers

GAUTENG, PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a 3.8% salary increase for South Africa’s top politicians, including ministers, deputy ministers and members of Parliament. The above-inflation increase follows a recommendation made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers in December 2025.

Ramaphosa approves R100,000 salary increase

The commission had recommended a 4.1% increase, but the final approved adjustment for members of the National Executive and Parliament was set 0.3 percentage points lower at 3.8%. The approved increases for members of provincial legislatures were aligned with the commission’s full 4.1% recommendation.

In motivating its proposal, the commission cited a significant decline in inflation during the past year. It noted that inflation projections at the beginning of the year averaged 4.5%, but declined to 3.5% by year-end. The commission said it conducted interviews and surveys with financial institutions and researchers and concluded that the realistic inflation forecast range for the 2025/2026 financial year was between 3.5% and 4.5%.

The approved 3.8% increase falls within that range and exceeds inflation, but remains lower than the public service wage agreement, which granted public servants a 5.5% increase from April 2025. Over the past decade, government expenditure on wages has declined as a share of consolidated spending, decreasing from 35.7% in the 2013/14 financial year to 32.1% in 2023/24. Projections indicate that the wage bill will fall further to 31.4% by 2027/28.

4.1% increase for the president

While Ramaphosa approves salary increases for senior government officials, his own remuneration requires parliamentary approval.

The commission recommended a 4.1% increase for the president, but the final decision rests with Members of Parliament. The president currently earns R3.35 million and would earn R3.5 million if Parliament approves the recommendation.

Increase for the National Executive, MPs and provincial office-bearers

Under the approved 3.8% increase for the National Executive, the deputy president’s salary rose from R3,164,654 in 2024 to R3,284,911 in 2025, an increase of R120,257. Ministers now earn R2,792,155, up from R2,689,937, while deputy ministers earn R2,299,398, an increase of R84,178 from R2,215,220. The president’s 2025 salary has not yet been finalised.

Members of Parliament also received a 3.8% increase. The salaries of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces increased from R3,164,654 to R3,284,911. Deputy Speakers and Deputy Chairs of the NCOP now earn R2,299,398, up from R2,215,220. House Chairs earn R2,188,594, while chief whips of the majority party and the NCOP, parliamentary counsellors to the president and deputy president, and the Leader of the Opposition earn R1,860,714. Committee chairs now earn R1,738,976, deputy chief whips and leaders of minority parties earn R1,565,139, whips earn R1,452,371, and members of the National Assembly and permanent delegates to the NCOP earn R1,322,968.

Provincial office-bearers received increases in line with the commission’s 4.1% recommendation. Premiers now earn R2,635,562, an increase of R103,802. Members of Executive Councils and provincial Speakers earn R2,306,044, while deputy Speakers earn R1,866,092. Chief whips of the majority party earn R1,744,002, committee chairs and leaders of the opposition earn R1,569,666, and deputy chairs, deputy chief whips, chief whips of the largest minority party, and leaders of minority parties earn R1,476,775. Parliamentary counsellors to kings or queens and whips earn R1,326,792, while members of provincial legislatures earn R1,284,135.

