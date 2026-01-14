ActionSA has slammed ministers in the Government of National Unity for spending millions on travel since the GNU was formed in 2024

ActionSA Member of Parliament Alan Beesley spoke in a recent interview and pointed out that the money could have been used for other purposes

South Africans criticised the party, and many defended the ministers, pointing out the importance of some international trips recently undertaken

Paul Mashatile's trip to Japan has once again come under the microscope. Image: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — ActionSA has criticised ministers in the Government of National Unity (GNU) for incurring a travel bill of approximately R450 million over the past 18 months, since the formation of the GNU following the 2024 general elections.

ActionSA MP Alan Beesley revealed on Newzroom Afrika that ActionSA used its GNU tracker system to monitor the spending. He said there must be accountability for how the cabinet spends taxpayers' money. He pointed out that over 70% of the parties in the country are in the GNU.

Alan Beesley slams GNU parties

Beesley said that parties that are in the GNU, which were critical of the African National Congress ministers' spending habits, have gone silent. He accused them of jumping on the gravy train.

"They've lost their voices because they're eating caviar and drinking champagne on international travel. It's absolutely absurd," he said.

Beesley said that the expenditure is immoral, indefensible, and outrageous. Beesley also slammed Deputy President Paul Mashatile's working trip to Japan, where R900,000 was spent on accommodation for four nights. He added that the Deputy Director-General who had accompanied the entourage spent R35,000 on accommodation.

"They could have built four houses for needy people to own for the rest of their lives," he said.

Paul Mashatile was in Japan. Image: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans roast ActionSA

Netizens commenting on X berated ActionSA, while others defended the expenditure.

Thabz said:

"R950K is expensive but reasonable for a deputy president. He isn't just a regular person. He didn't travel alone but with maximum security. If ActionSA won the elections, they would have spent the same amount."

The Concerned Citizen asked:

"Where does a whole deputy president have to be accommodated by this gentleman? At a guesthouse?"

Oscar Mabuela said:

"They are not in the GNU, so they will say this."

Melikhaya Pantsi said:

"ActionSAsupported a budget with such allocated items and were seen as heroes by the GNU. They must lie on the bed they made for themselves."

