Deputy President Paul Mashatile's recent visit to Japan cost the South African taxpayer over R2.3 million

Accommodation for Mashatile and his wife came to over R900,000 for the working visit to the country

South Africans questioned why Mashatile's wife went along and stated what else the money could have been used for

South Africans are upset after R2.3 million of taxpayers' money was spent on Paul Mashatile's trip to Japan for a working visit. Image: Phill Magakoe

WESTERN CAPE - South Africans are still in disbelief after the cost of Paul Mashatile’s visit to Japan was disclosed.

The Deputy President of South Africa embarked on a working visit to the Asian country between 16 - 19 March 2025, as the two nations marked 115 years of diplomatic relations.

While Mashatile was supported by other ministers during the trip, the R2.3 million that he and his wife cost the taxpayers for the working visit has left many in disbelief online.

Mashatiles spent R900,000 on accommodation

In response to a Parliamentary question by ActionSA’s Lerato Ngobeni, Mashatile admitted that the total cost of the visit came to over R2.3 million. This does not include the expenses of the other South African dignitaries.

The flights for the deputy president and his wife came to over R117,000 alone, while their accommodation was R965,000. This is a stark contrast to the amount spent for the rest of his entourage. The accommodation for the rest of his entourage amounted to between R21,000 and R65,000. Mashatile’s entourage consisted of nine people.

The Mashatiles also spent R51,393 on restaurant services.

Mashatile’s overseas trips compared to African trips

Ngobeni also asked the deputy president for a breakdown of all his working visits since July 2024. Mashatile’s visit to Botswana on 8 November 2024 cost the taxpayer R52,867, while a trip to Zimbabwe on 20 November 2024 amounted to R56,166.

In contrast, a visit to Ireland and the United Kingdom in September 2024 costs over R5 million. Over R2 million was spent on accommodation for the couple in London alone. In Ireland, they only spent approximately R164,000 on their accommodation.

Accommodation in London for Paul Mashatile and his wife, Hlumile Mjongile, cost over R2 million in 2024. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Mashatile is by no means the only government official to be excused of wasteful expenditure. In January 2025, ActionSA criticised Defence Minister Angie Motshekga for spending R10 million on travel expenses in four months.

The Mpumalanga Education Department also found itself in hot water for spending R2 million on 22 laptops.

South Africans cry foul over Mashatile’s expenses

The eye-raising figures caused quite a stir on social media, as South Africans weighed in on the amount, especially for accommodation.

@SirDavid_Dashe said:

“Wasteful expenditure 🚮.”

@LiftHomie asked:

“900k? How does that even make sense?”

@_officialMoss stated:

“While I was still shocked and stuck at R2.3 million, you went on and paralysed me with R900,000 just for the couple’s accommodation. I’m speechless.”

@MinisterOfEish questioned:

“Where did they stay? Did they bathe in caviar?”

@QueenBadegg stated:

“Meanwhile, 1,500 children have died in Eastern Cape hospitals from starvation, with many more brought in for malnutrition.”

@NathiDwayi:

“I honestly don’t understand why he has to travel with his wife & why she is present in government meetings. At the taxpayer’s cost.”

@Sweetpe88084627 exclaimed:

“What is the role of the wife on a state trip? Why is our tax paying for her? Paul is a waster nje.”

Auditor General details government’s irregular expenditure

Briefly News reported that the Auditor General revealed that government officials overspent by more than R38 billion.

In the past five years alone, R14.3 billion was spent on paying for goods that departments did not receive.

South Africans are furious with the stats, but also believe no one will be held accountable for it.

