Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke revealed that government officials overspent by more than R38 billion

In the past five years, R14.3 billion was spent on payment of goods that departments did not receive

South Africans are furious with the stats but also believe no one will be held accountable for it

Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke detailed that in the past financial year, government departments and public entities overspent by more than R38 billion. Image: @AsanteOnBoards.

Source: Twitter

South Africans are fuming with government officials following the latest Auditor General (AG report).

AG Tsakani Maluleke revealed that government departments and public entities overspent by more than R38.8 billion.

The amount was for the 2023-24 financial year.

Government pays for goods never received

During a presentation to Parliament’s Chairpersons of Portfolio Committees, Maluleka stated that in the past five years, R14.3 billion was spent on payment of goods that were not received and the ineffective use of resources.

She added that the country had incurred more than R49.5 billion in irregular expenditure in the current financial year.

She attributed this sharp rise in irregular expenditure to lazy and errant accounting officers and departmental heads, who she said did not investigate, write off or recoup the wayward spending.

AG wants state officials held accountable

The AG also urged chairpersons of oversight committees to hold state officials accountable, saying there was more pressure on the country’s financial status.

“It’s going to be crucial that we push back on any tolerance for poor payment practices."

She highlighted an issue within the energy and water public sector as an example, explaining that R700 million was spent on training that was never provided.

South Africans furious with latest figures

Social media users didn't hold back when sharing their thoughts about the figures.

Wolfe GJ Vilakazi asked:

"They said Jacob Zuma was corrupt, and now, what's going on under Cyril Ramaphosa?'

The PACMAN stated:

"Arrests to follow. The Hawks must do the honourable thing.

@luthuli_madoda said:

"While there are South Africans who go to bed hungry."

@AmogelangRSA3 added:

"As usual, no one will be held accountable."

@RudolfMbanjwa exclaimed:

"For goods not received? R14 billion? Heads must roll! This cannot be the status quo."

@AnOnYmItY_RSA said:

“Payment of goods not received is theft, not overspending.”

@Taudiyarora_70 added:

“R14billion for nothing? Government is a get rich quick scheme mos.”

@nguBuhle said:

“This is actually disgusting.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News