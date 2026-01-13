A three-year-old toddler's body was pulled from a stream in White River, Mpumalanga, hours after he disappeared

A search for the boy ensued after his mother reported him missing on 13 January 2026, when she realised that he was not at home

South Africans were mournful and called on members of the public to be cautious, as heavy rainfalls cause bodies of water to overflow

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A child drowned in Mpumalanga. Image: André Gilden

Source: Getty Images

WHITE RIVER, MPUMALANGA — South Africans were heartbroken after the body of a three-year-old toddler was found in a stream in White River, Mpumalanga, on 13 January 2026.

SABC News reported that the incident happened in Msholozi. His mother left home and was unaware that her child followed her out of the house. When she returned home, she realised that he had gone missing and alerted the authorities. A search party ensued.

Municipality appeals to members of the public

Joseph Ngala, the spokesperson of the Mbombela Municipality, called on members of the public to be cautious as the rainy season is expected to continue until April this year. He said communities must refrain from crossing rivers and streams. He also called on parents to look after their children.

What is causing the rain?

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) revealed on 18 December 2025 that the La Niña phenomenon is expected to bring higher-than-average rainfall due to the cooling of the eastern and central parts of the Pacific Ocean. This resulted in damaging rainfall due to the change in wind and weather patterns.

The weather system resulted in severe flooding throughout the festive season. SAWS issued warnings for thunderstorms, which brought heavy rainfall in other provinces, including the North West, Free State, and Northern Cape. Susceptible roads were flooded, and informal settlements were damaged. Scores of people left home.

South Africans mourn loss of child

Netizens commenting on the drowning incident conveyed their condolences.

PS Panda said:

"Dear family, please do not allow your children to play outside or to cross rivers in this weather."

Katy Harries said:

"I'm so sorry for the family's loss."

Sbusiso Given Sgwadi Masilela said:

"It's really painful indeed."

Tebogo Ratang asked:

"This child followed his mother and nobody saw? Or even thew mother of the child? Was the baby following her silently?"

Mwai C Makonyela said:

"Painful. Rest well, little angel."

Authorities rescue Limpopo family trapped in storm

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a family of three, which was trapped between a stream and a river in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on 13 January, was rescued. The family was stranded for three days before they were rescued.

The mother and her two children were on their way home from visiting a nearby village when the rainfall caught them between a stream and the Mutale River. The rainfall in Limpopo continues to be severe.

Source: Briefly News