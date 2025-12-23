The South African Weather Service predicted that heavy rainfall will continue to bring floods to susceptible areas in the country

SAWS said that the weather building up to Christmas will bring higher temperatures and thunderstorms accompanied by downpours

The weather forms part of the La Niña weather phenomenon which is expected to bring continuous downpours until 2026

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Rainfall is expected in parts of the country. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued Yellow Level warnings for provinces in the country as Christmas Day draws nearer.

According to SAWS, a Yellow Level 4 warning was issued for parts of the Northern Cape, North West and the Free State. These parts of the country will experience heavy downpours which will lead to low visibility. Flooding on susceptible roads is also expected and flooding is also likely to affect vulnerable informal settlements and low-lying bridges. A large amount of hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning will accompany the storm.

SAWS issues weather warning for KZN and Eastern Cape

SAWS warned that a Yellow Level 2 warning was issued for much of the Eastern Cape, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. Heavy downpours will lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads. Strong damaging winds and hail will accompany the excessive lighting.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

La Niña weather conditions

SAWS revealed on 18 December 2025 in Tshwane that La Niña will bring above-average temperatures and storms for Christmas and New Year's Day. Parts of the country will experience isolated thundershowers and scattered showers, especially in the central and eastern parts.

La Niña will also affect the temperatures which will fluctuate from December until 2026. Minimum temperatures are expected to be higher than average, while maximum temperatures are expected to be lower than average. Rainfall is expected in the north-eastern regions.

Christmas Day will be rainy. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal caused flooding in Margate on 21 December. Margate's Central Business District was flooded and footage from the area showed large volumes of water flooding the roads. The Shelley Beach centre was also flooded. Footage which went viral on social media showed shop owners trying to mop the water from the shop floors. the rainfall in the province continues as authorities have cautioned residents to remain alert during the season.

KZN Premier visits flooded Shelley Beach centre

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli visited Shelley Centre in Margate which was flooded. The centre was on the receiving end of the severe rainfall on the weekend of 21 December as shops were filled with water.

Ntuli addressed the impact the floods had on the mall and surrounding areas. Ntuli confirmed that one person died during the floods. He also said that businesses and properties were heavily affected by the rainfall, causing massive damage. He added that the government will assess the extent of the damage caused by the flood.

Source: Briefly News