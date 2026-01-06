A man lost his life while attempting a jump from Table Mountain, sparking shock and concern among locals and thrill-seeking communities

Multiple agencies, including SANParks, WSAR, EMS teams, and law enforcement, conducted a coordinated and intensive search before locating the deceased jumper

BASE jumping is strictly prohibited within Table Mountain National Park, and this fatal incident raises renewed questions about extreme sports safety and enforcement in the area

One person tragically died while base jumping at Table Mountain, Cape Town, on Monday, 5 January 2026. The man reportedly leapt from the iconic mountain and was located after an extensive search operation. Rescue teams found him at around 10:30 am, unfortunately, deceased.

Beach goers and surfers are seen on a beach in Woodbridge Island with a backdrop of Table Mountain and the Cape Town City bowl on December 18, 2025. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Platteklip Gorge, a popular route up the mountain that is also sometimes used by thrill seekers for aerial sports.

What is BASE jumping, and why is it risky?

B.A.S.E. jumping is an extreme sport that involves leaping from fixed structures using a parachute to slow descent. The acronym B.A.S.E. stands for Buildings, Antennas, Spans, and Earth. This high-risk sport often involves fabric wings stretched between the arms and legs, enhancing flight but increasing danger. Due to the nature of the activity, accidents are common, and fatalities have occurred worldwide.

Search and rescue efforts on Table Mountain

Reports emerged early on Monday, prompting an intensive search from multiple agencies. The Western Cape Government Department of Health, Wellness EMS, SANParks, Table Mountain National Park, the SAPS search and rescue division, ER24, Taurus Mountain, Taurus Medical, Film and Sports Medics, and the City of Cape Town law enforcement collaborated in the rescue efforts.

Teams accessed the mountain via the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway and carefully combed the Platteklip Gorge. Helicopters from the Western Cape Government hovered overhead during the operation. Sadly, at around 10:00 am, the jumper was found dead. His body was transported to a designated landing zone before being handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

SANParks expressed sadness at the death of the jumper, in a statement shared on social media by journalist Yusuf Abramjee.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSR) spokesperson David Nel expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and praised the dedication and resilience of all volunteers and rescue teams.

Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the jump and crash. The man has not yet been publicly identified.

A general view of Table Mountain, Devil's Peak and the Cape Town City bowl on December 18, 2025. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Source: Getty Images

On social media and within the Cape Town local community, there’s been shock and sorrow at the loss, and renewed debate about the risks of extreme sports like base jumping, especially on famously scenic yet rugged terrain like Table Mountain.

This tragic incident follows a series of recent deaths in Cape Town, including an Australian runner who collapsed in September 2025 while jogging along the Atlantic Seaboard, and South African professional kite surfer Graham Howes, who died at sea in October 2025.

