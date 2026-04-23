A group of Grade 12 learners went viral after choosing a Quantum taxi as their grand entrance for their farewell matric dance

The video shared on Facebook left viewers feeling fascinated as the learners embraced local Amapiano music and taxi culture

Social media users focused on the spirit of unity, with many praising the ama2K generation for bridging the cultural gaps

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A group of Grade 12 students made a grand entrance at the matric dance. Image: Viewpoint Lounge

Source: Facebook

Four high school seniors turned heads after choosing an ordinary South African public mode of transport for their big night.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Viewpoint Longe on 12 April 2026, where it went viral, with hundreds of comments from a fascinated online community.

The learners arrived at the drop-off point of the matric dance venue in a Quantum taxi playing loud Amapiano music. The two young men got out first before extending their hands to their partners, who looked gorgeous in their gowns.

The grand arrival at the matric dance venue

The video shared by Facebook user Viewpoint Lounge showed the learners fascinated by the taxi and African music culture. One of the boys in a blue suit seemed to have learned a few Amapiano dance moves, which he showed off, a gesture that fascinated the crowd of watchers.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA reacts to the vibey learners' matric dance arrival

The clip gained 255K views, 7K likes and over 300 comments from social media users who loved the group's arrival. Many viewers spoke about the unity among locals, saying one has to be South African to understand why the video touched them. Some guessed that the year 200 gang (ama2K) was the generation that would finally bridge the gap between races and unite everyone. Others noted that the learners' matric dance transport did not cost them an arm and a leg, saying that is how it should be. One viewer, however, said their dream of riding in a taxi came true, the same way those who chose to hire expensive cars fulfilled theirs.

Viewers were entertained by the group, especially the dancing learner. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Sanele Nonjiko commented:

"Ama 2k are versatile thanks to this generation, we might learn some one thing or two."

User @Solomon Moloi shared:

"Let's forget those old ones who are still remaining in the past and build this country with unity amongst all colours and nationals. Unity is the only thing that can put us through in this hatred."

User @Moloko Lehlogonolo Mapheto said:

"It didn’t cost them an arm and a leg, that’s the way to go."

User @Mzamo Hope Mazeka added:

"You have to be a South African to understand this one."

User @Nathla Kekana commented:

"Their dream of riding in a taxi with loud music came true! Just like those who decided to hire expensive cars

User @Neo Mohaole said:

"They still attended matric dance in simplicity. They know where money must go, these ones."

User @Michael Ramasodi shared:

"This is South Africa without politicians."

3 Briefly News taxi-related articles

A local motorist filmed a modified taxi with brake lights displaying different colours of the rainbow and a tune that sounds like an ice cream truck's song.

A kind taxi driver invited a female motorist to his township, Dunoon, near Cape Town, and promised that he would ensure that she was safe, leaving social media users deeply moved.

A young lady proudly showed off her gifts from her taxi driver boyfriend, sharing that she didn't regret giving him a chance, but Mzansi said that it would end in tears.

Source: Briefly News