A local man shared a moment he encountered a taxi that traded traditional features for a much more colourful and musical design

The video was shared on TikTok, sparking laughter with the online community guessing that it transported school children

Social media users were entertained by the taxi’s rainbow-colored lights, while some wondered if they were allowed on the road

A man at an Engen garage was unable to contain his laughter after seeing a boldly modified taxi. Image: THEGIFT777 / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A routine visit to an Engen garage filling station in Pretoria left a local motorist unable to contain his laughter after seeing a boldly modified taxi.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @infinite.soul08 on 26 March 2026, leaving many viewers in stitches and flooding the comments with their amusement.

The Johannesburg taxi was about to reverse from its parking bay at a local Engen garage when a man stationed by the pumps filmed it from behind. As it reversed, the taxi's modified brake lights displayed different colours of the rainbow, with a tune that sounds like an ice cream truck's song.

The modified taxi wows onlookers

The man was amused and shocked at what he was seeing. In disbelief, he said it was not possible, refusing to believe what he was seeing. The entertained creator, TikTok user @infinite.soul08, captioned the video, noting that after a long day, he was met with this.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the modified taxi

The clip, which gained nearly 30K views, had many social media users rolling on the floor with laughter. Many viewers guessed that the taxi was a school transport for children, judging from the sound and the colourful lights. Some noted that the man decided to be unique, but asked if it was legal. One user said it was indeed possible to have such a taxi, responding to the video capturer's remark. He noted that he hears the sound every day, claiming that the taxi belonged to his brother. Another amused viewer asked if he was toxic for loving the taxi.

Viewers joked that the taxi was likely used for school due to its playful and child-friendly features. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @bakang asked:

"Is that even legal😂?"

User @Vhutshilo Nethwadzi commented:

"My dad had a crying baby sound 😂."

User @kay2 said:

"Ya kgonagala (It's possible)🤣😂. I hear this every night 😏. It's my brother's."

User @Kaybee guessed:

"Maybe (it's a taxi that transports crèche children) ke taxi ya nana ba crèche 😭."

User @hlatse701 shared:

"Bro decided to be unique."

User @Pai Sanah asked:

"Am I toxic for loving it😹?"

3 Briefly News articles about taxis

A local motorist sparked intense debate after questioning the "killer" label given to the driver involved in the Vaal school crash that claimed the lives of 14 learners.

A kind taxi driver invited a female motorist to his township, Dunoon, near Cape Town, and promised that he would ensure that she was safe, leaving social media users deeply moved.

A young lady proudly showed off her gifts from her taxi driver boyfriend, sharing that she didn't regret giving him a chance, but Mzansi said that it would end in tears.

Source: Briefly News