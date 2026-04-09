A local content creator filmed a young man walking through the township streets as a 'Jesus' figure, shocking residents who requested things from him

The light-hearted banter was shared on Facebook, showing the young man moving around carrying a cross, sparking a massive online debate

Many social media users found the act hilarious, while others felt it was disrespectful to Jesus and what the Easter season was about

A content creator asked a kasi 'Jesus' figure why he wasn’t answering prayers. Image: Zanele Mnguni

Source: Facebook

A young man's act portraying Jesus had tongues wagging for its humour and was distasteful to others who felt it was disrespectful.

The clip was shared on the Facebook account Zanele Mnguni on 3 April 2026, where it racked up 897K views and 1.1K comments from an online society that shared mixed opinions.

The 'Jesus' figure was captured walking in the direction of the creator with his whole body covered in white substance and carrying a cross. Shocked by what she was seeing, the creator called the man, who responded with a thumbs-up and continued walking.

The encounter with a 'Jesus' figure

The woman said that living in the township was full of surprises, while asking the young man if he was going to answer their prayers. When the figure continued walking without any response, Facebook user Zanele Mnguni reminded him that she hasn't forgotten that he blue-ticks prayers.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA reacts to the 'Jesus' figure video

The clip went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of views and over 1K comments from social media users who shared their different views. A large number of commenters were entertained and carried on with the lighthearted banter. They guessed that the 'Jesus' figure was not in a good mood, due to his hunger. Some said he should deliver their blessings door-to-door, seeing that he was walking casually in the township. Others, however, saw nothing funny about the post. They cautioned viewers not to share content that mocks the Bible, reminding them of the sacrifice Jesus made for each of us.

The young man’s Jesus impersonation video nearly reached a million views. Image: Sihle Nhlapho

Source: Original

User @Amogelang Prudence Thagakane said:

"He should deliver our blessings door to door."

Pontsho Letwala commented:

"I don't see any joke. If people could understand the ransom Jesus Christ paid for mankind, they will respect this

User @Prudence Kefiloe added:

"Jesus is in the neighbourhood, I'm not ready."

User @Molebo Molebo commented:

"The way he was tortured and the pain he suffered has now turned into a joke. Yoh. Tough times indeed."

User @Shibu Mane joked:

"This one won't answer our prayers; he is not in a good mood."

User @Raffy Moiloa shared:

"I just pray that God understands jokes because if not, we are cooked."

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Source: Briefly News