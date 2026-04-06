A young woman was driving with another woman when they were stopped by a law enforcement officer for a breathalyser test while in a church uniform

Without hesitation, the driver obliged while joking about drinking the sacramental wine usually drunk in churches during holy communion

Social media users found the TikTok clip amusing, while others jokingly said they would buy church clothes as cover-ups during roadblocks

A woman was stopped by traffic officials for a breathalyser test while in a full church uniform during a roadblock. Image: @sphiwe3481

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu-Natal woman proved just how seriously officials in her province were committed to saving lives during the busy Easter season after they were stopped while coming from church.

The clip was shared on TikTok on 5 April 2026, where it racked up massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who debated about the use of alcoholic communion wine in churches.

The driver was filmed after being stopped by a traffic officer during a roadblock, which forms part of the province's NenzaniLaEzweni mission to ensure people do not drive under the influence of alcohol. The woman who was in a full church uniform was asked by the officer for a breathalyser test. Amused by the request, she jokingly questioned if the sacramental wine was going to show, while questioning when they clean the machines. TikTok user @sphiwe3481's video showed that the officer was satisfied with the results and ready to let them go.

Law enforcement ramps up for Easter holiday traffic

Authorities in Newcastle and across KwaZulu-Natal have launched intensive roadblocks to manage the massive surge in Easter holiday traffic. According to Newcastillian News, thousands of officers are currently targeting drunk driving and unroadworthy cars to ensure safety as hundreds of thousands of visitors arrive. With a significant boost in tourism expected, officials are taking a zero-tolerance approach to law-breaking to prevent fatalities during this busy period.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the road safety compliance video

The clip gained 605K views and nearly 200 comments from social media users who found the clip entertaining. Many viewers commended the traffic officer for carrying out his duties for all road users, and even churchgoers. Some were shocked to see that even churchgoers were stopped for breath tests, unsure if they were comfortable with that. One user jokingly said he was going to buy a church outfit and, when stopped by law officers, would pretend he had just had the sacramental wine in church.

Viewers were amused and entertained by the woman’s nonchalant response to the officer. Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @sweetlips asked:

"Iwine lesidlo lingana strong yin mah (is the holy communion wine that strong, ma)?"

User @ HAKELO said:

"Lol, he wants to check if the wine from communion was alcoholic or not 🤣."

User @user62826169494324 joked:

"This is not right, bathong! 😂Uniform people should be left alone."

User @mzaksman asked:

"Good question, uyi cleana nini vele (when does he clean that machine)?"

User @ Ma_Una asked:

"Nabe cawe nha (even church goers)😂?"

User @GaGcaba joked:

"Nami ngyothenga uniform ephelele yesonto (I'm also going to buy a full church uniform), for these moments."

3 Briefly News church-related articles

A content creator showcased a Cape Town beach filled with people lining up for baptism during the festive season, sparking a massive online debate.

A toddler handed her doll to the priest during the church baptism ceremony, and he honoured her strange but innocent request, leaving church attendees in stitches.

A former ZCC member left no stone unturned after slamming the church for disturbing ungodly practices during her visit to a local podcast, leaving social media users stunned.

Source: Briefly News